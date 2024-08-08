Historic New York Estate Has Ties To Addison Mizner, Timothy Leary & Standard Oil

Where Real Estate Is Never Boring! Post this

High ceilings with intricate designs, ornate fireplaces, elaborate wood paneling, a carved wooden staircase, and stained-glass windows mark the stunning 15,000-square-foot main residence. Its ten bedrooms include a two-room suite connected by a luxurious sitting room. The smaller "bungalow" checks in at 10,000 square feet. Designed by the 1920's most celebrated architect Addison Mizner, best known for transforming South Florida with Spanish Revival architecture, the elegant home sits above an expansive pool and is surrounded by crawling ivy and mature trees.

The estate's massive acreage is mostly wooded, with two lakes, one spanning 45 acres and the other 60 acres. The peaceful forested grounds are complemented by an equestrian complex with stone buildings and a working cattle farm with plenty of hay fields for self-sufficient farming. The bowling alley and gatehouse are also stone, built in a Bavarian style. A tennis complex and staff quarters complete the truly unique property.

Often referred to as a low-key version of the Hamptons, Millbrook is a small but affluent village in the Hudson Valley, about 90 miles north of New York City. Close enough to commute or perfect for a summer getaway, it attracts wealthy young professionals and retirees. Options for entertainment include the Millbrook Golf and Tennis Club, Orvis Sandanona Shooting Grounds, and the shops and restaurants of the village's charming downtown. A haven for celebrities, some notable neighbors include Faith Hill, Liam Neeson, Jessica Lange, and Rufus Wainwright.

