Historic New York Estate Has Ties To Addison Mizner, Timothy Leary & Standard Oil

One of New York's historic properties, which includes a 38-room Victorian mansion, a 10,000-square-foot guest home, a stone bowling alley, a carriage house, a gatehouse, and much more on 2,078 acres, has hit the market for $65 million. If it gets its asking price, it will more than triple the record for a real estate sale price in the Millbrook area, which currently stands at $19 million.
The Hitchcock Estate, also known as Daheim ("at home" in German), became infamous in the 1960s as the domain of Harvard psychologist-turned-LSD-evangelist Timothy Leary, who used the property for psychedelic experimentation for five years. Nina Graboi, an influential figure in the psychedelic movement, described the scene as "a cross between a country club, a madhouse, a research institute, a monastery, and a Fellini movie set." Considered "the most dangerous man in America" by Richard Nixon, Leary hosted such counterculture luminaries as Allen Ginsberg and attracted frequent raids by the FBI, which eventually caused him to leave. The estate fell into disrepair but has undergone extensive renovations in recent years that have restored it to its former glory.
High ceilings with intricate designs, ornate fireplaces, elaborate wood paneling, a carved wooden staircase, and stained-glass windows mark the stunning 15,000-square-foot main residence. Its ten bedrooms include a two-room suite connected by a luxurious sitting room. The smaller "bungalow" checks in at 10,000 square feet. Designed by the 1920's most celebrated architect Addison Mizner, best known for transforming South Florida with Spanish Revival architecture, the elegant home sits above an expansive pool and is surrounded by crawling ivy and mature trees.
The estate's massive acreage is mostly wooded, with two lakes, one spanning 45 acres and the other 60 acres. The peaceful forested grounds are complemented by an equestrian complex with stone buildings and a working cattle farm with plenty of hay fields for self-sufficient farming. The bowling alley and gatehouse are also stone, built in a Bavarian style. A tennis complex and staff quarters complete the truly unique property.
Often referred to as a low-key version of the Hamptons, Millbrook is a small but affluent village in the Hudson Valley, about 90 miles north of New York City. Close enough to commute or perfect for a summer getaway, it attracts wealthy young professionals and retirees. Options for entertainment include the Millbrook Golf and Tennis Club, Orvis Sandanona Shooting Grounds, and the shops and restaurants of the village's charming downtown. A haven for celebrities, some notable neighbors include Faith Hill, Liam Neeson, Jessica Lange, and Rufus Wainwright.
The listing is held by Heather Croner of Sotheby's International Realty.
