Historic Reagan Estate Listed for $7.5 Million in Carmichael, California

Originally commissioned by former President Ronald Reagan to meet the exacting security standards of wife, Nancy, while he served as governor of California, 2300 California Avenue in Carmichael has been listed for $7,500,000 by Hattie Coleman of HomeSmart ICARE Realty.

CARMICHAEL, Calif., Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Originally commissioned by former President Ronald Reagan to meet the exacting security standards of wife, Nancy, while he served as governor of California, 2300 California Avenue in Carmichael has been listed for $7,500,000 by Hattie Coleman of HomeSmart ICARE Realty.

This remarkable piece of history was intended to become the former California's governor's mansion, designed by acclaimed architects Buff & Hensman, AIA, alongside John C. Worsley, FAIA. The expansive mid-century modern masterpiece spans nearly 12,000 square feet on 4.3 acres, with picturesque views of the American River. The single-level estate boasts eight spacious bedrooms, eight full baths and two half baths, seamlessly blending timeless splendor with modern amenities.

Estate Features:

Grand entry, atrium, ballroom and vaulted ceilings

Two kitchens, two living rooms and sauna

Six water features, two outdoor firepits and outdoor barbeque

In-ground pool surrounded by lush landscaping

Large lawn originally designed as a helipad

American River views with private access

Gated community; includes adjacent lot

Upgraded metal roof with solar power system

Completed in 1975, the home embodied the Reagans' vision for a secure and contemporary executive residence. Although the couple never lived there, a time capsule, placed by Ronald Reagan himself, remains on the property — scheduled to be opened in 2076.

"You can really feel the history here. It's a part of our state's story, situated on one of the most beautiful riverfront lots in Carmichael," says Coleman.

For more information, or to schedule a media tour/private showing, contact Hattie Coleman at 916-519-8812 or via email [email protected].

About Hattie Coleman:

Hattie Coleman is a top-producing REALTOR® with HomeSmart ICARE Realty, recognized among the Top 250 HomeSmart agents nationwide. Known for her strategic expertise and personalized client care, she holds elite certifications including CLHMS, MRP and PSA. A proud Northern Californian, she brings integrity, market insight and refined negotiation skills to every transaction.

About HomeSmart:

Founded in 2000 with a revolutionary 100%-commission, full-service model, HomeSmart is a top national real estate enterprise powered by its proprietary end-to-end technology platform. HomeSmart exists to unlock the transformative power of real estate for everyone, providing integrated solutions to agents, franchise partners and, ultimately, consumers.

HomeSmart's footprint covers over 25,000 agents across 250+ offices in 48 states.

For more information on HomeSmart and its opportunities for buyers, sellers, agents or franchise owners, visit HomeSmart.com.

Media & Buyer Contact

Hattie Coleman, Realtor (DRE# 02088090)

HomeSmart ICARE Realty

916-519-8812

[email protected]

Media tours and private showings available by appointment.

Media Contact

Kaylin Dunnett, Evolve Public Relations and Marketing, 1 2192411663, [email protected], https://evolveprandmarketing.com/

SOURCE HomeSmart