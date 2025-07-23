Historic Texas Icon, The Driskill Hotel, Begins Full Renovation

"In addition to preserving this Texas treasure's storied legacy and unique traditions, this historic renovation will bring Texans together from all over the state to enjoy the Grand Dame of our state in fresh and new ways," said T. Dupree Scovell, managing partner at Woodbine Post this

"Pixiu and Woodbine purchased The Driskill with a commitment to stewarding it for generations to come. In addition to preserving this Texas treasure's storied legacy and unique traditions, this historic renovation will bring Texans together from all over the state to enjoy the Grand Dame of our state in fresh and new ways," said T. Dupree Scovell, managing partner at Woodbine. "Whether our guests come to the property for a meal, a meeting or a momentous occasion, this transformation is going to elevate the experience they have with us – as well as the caliber of the memories they take away. We couldn't be more excited about that."

This new era will be ushered in by Dallas-based SWOON, the Studio, a prolific design and branding team whose work can be seen in like-minded projects such as The Adolphus in Dallas, The Vanderbilt in Newport, R.I., and Emeline in Charleston, S.C. Helmed by founders Samantha Sano and Joslyn Taylor, their vision for The Driskill is deeply rooted in its history. Fusing together its centuries' worth of charm, connection, and culture, SWOON intends to create a space that is celebrated among locals and revered by inbound visitors — harkening back to its origins as a gathering place for movers and shakers, and where big ideas come to life.

"The reimagining of The Driskill isn't about a look or style, it's about celebrating the history and embracing things that last," said Joslyn Taylor of SWOON, the Studio. "The Driskill will transcend fad, embracing thoughtful details, honest materials and clever comforts that feel all at once modern and timeless. Our goal with The Driskill is that it will be full of unique, immersive moments, considered programming, and environments imbued with a warm, elevated accessibility that underscores the hotel's soulful vibe."

The Driskill's new design will take direction from its lore, leaning into the moments that have nurtured its legacy through the centuries. The first-floor lobby will anchor the property as a cultural hub, that channels the stories of Texas' rich history and fosters an environment to create new stories. Just off the lobby, a historic archive will serve as a time capsule of The Driskill through the decades. The Mezzanine Level, housing the hotel's social spaces, will pay homage to Lady Bird Johnson, echoing the gathering areas of old with crown molding, vibrant greenery and natural light. In rooms, a custom headboard crafted in partnership with Austin's Fort Lonesome will be a spotlight, complemented by soft hues of worn orange, patinaed blue and musky gray as well as earthy and natural textures.

An extension of the project is a new partnership between The Driskill and Austin-based MML Hospitality. A household name on the nation's hospitality scene, MML will oversee all food and beverage operations for the hotel beginning in August 2025 and will debut several new concepts within its storied walls.

The Driskill Bar & The Driskill Grill will take a new direction from iconic New York culinary legend, Chef April Bloomfield, who will steward this new concept as her Southern debut and first project under her new role with MML. The space is currently undergoing extensive design renovations and a menu overhaul, with plans to reopen in late Fall 2025. An original concept from MML, The Victorian, will also be unveiled this fall as a vibrant cocktail bar and lounge on the corner of 6th Street and Brazos. Subtle enhancements to the 1886 Café & Bakery will also be made, ensuring the charm and character are upheld for decades to come.

"Growing up in Austin, The Driskill always had a kind of mystical aura," said Larry McGuire, co-founder of MML Hospitality. "It's always been an iconic cornerstone of downtown hospitality, from famous politico events, to big weddings, to late nights in the piano bar, to David Bull bringing fine dining back. The whole MML Hospitality team is thrilled to be in the beautiful building, hopefully adding to The Driskill legacy with respected western history coupled with modern Austin sensibilities."

Built in 1886 by Colonel Jesse Driskill, The Driskill is a landmark of Texas history and served as the first luxury hotel in the state — ushering in the term Southern hospitality with the glimmer of Texas grandeur. The hotel has long stood as a gathering place for politicians, cattle barons, oil tycoons and international dignitaries, serving as a setting for election watch parties, opulent celebrations and unforgettable service. This expertly commissioned transformation will ensure The Driskill's sustained legacy as "one of the finest hotels in the whole country."

The Driskill will continue service throughout the renovation process and remains part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, a collection of architectural icons that celebrate history, artistry and ingenuity. For more information on The Driskill, please visit driskillhotel.com, or follow along on Instagram: @thedriskill.

ABOUT PIXIU REAL ESTATE:

Pixiu Real Estate was founded in 2010 and is comprised of an expanding portfolio of real estate properties around Austin and Texas. Among the iconic properties of which Pixiu has ownership are the Littlefield and Scarbrough buildings adjacent to The Driskill. The firm also has ownership in several other buildings downtown. Pixiu Real Estate's parent company, Pixiu Investments, is a prominent investment firm based in Austin, Texas, with investments across multiple industries including real estate, technology, hospitality, energy, and professional sports.

ABOUT WOODBINE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION:

Woodbine Development Corporation is a full-service real estate company with 50 years of development, investment, acquisition and asset management experience. Since its founding in 1973, Woodbine has been involved in more than $7 billion in commercial real estate development, including resort, mixed-use, office, residential, industrial and master-planned projects throughout the United States. The Dallas-based company offers a depth of hospitality expertise and services, including ground-up development, renovation, repositioning, asset management and ownership for full-service destinations and select-service stays for global and boutique brands alike. Its portfolio also features Woodbine Legacy Investments, an acquisition platform dedicated to the purchase and repositioning of lifestyle resorts, and Woodbine Commercial, a brokerage entity focused on industrial/office. Learn more at www.woodbinedevelopment.com.

ABOUT THE UNBOUND COLLECTION BY HYATT:

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a thoughtful curation of stories worth collecting. Whether it's a modern marvel, a historic gem or a revitalizing retreat, each property provides thought-provoking environments and experiences that inspire guests seeking elevated service when they travel. For more information, please visit unboundcollection.hyatt.com. Follow @UnboundxHyatt on Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT SWOON, THE STUDIO:

Founded by Samantha Sano and led with partner Joslyn Taylor, SWOON, the studio is a design house focused on branding, residential, commercial and hospitality interior design, experiential design, photography, and retail curation. Since its inception in 2009, SWOON has been a true multi-disciplinary design house, venturing beyond its founding discipline of branding to experiment with pursuits ranging from art directing fashion windows, concepting events, and designing private residences.

swoonthestudio.com

ABOUT MCGUIRE MOORMAN LAMBERT HOSPITALITY:

Based in Austin, TX, McGuire Moorman Lambert Hospitality is a partnership between restaurateurs Larry McGuire and Tom Moorman and hotelier Liz Lambert. Together, they develop and manage projects spanning restaurants, hotels, and retail, in Texas and beyond. With a reputation for highly considered interiors, award winning food and beverage programs, best-in-class service, and an exacting attention to detail, MML Hospitality's portfolio includes 20-plus restaurants across Texas, California and Aspen. In 2021, the group expanded into hotels with the opening of Hotel Saint Vincent in New Orleans, including two full-service restaurants, bars, in-room-dining and banquets. MML Hospitality partners are joined by an industry-leading team of hospitality professionals spanning creative, culinary, beverage, human resources, marketing and accounting.

Media Contact

Macy Bales, The Driskill, 1 (817)-946-6098, [email protected]

SOURCE The Driskill