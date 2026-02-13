Historic Union Drive Launches at Nevada's Legal Brothel Industry

"Sex work is real work, and sex workers deserve real protection from corporate overreach. Brothels began as collectives — and we're making history by restoring that collective power on our own terms," said Jupiter Jetson, courtesan. Post this

Within 24 hours of the workers' official request for voluntary recognition, management fired Jupiter Jetson and Paloma Karr, two top-reviewed courtesans, in what organizers describe as clear retaliation against union activity.

UBW members are calling for immediate voluntary recognition, reinstatement of terminated workers, and good-faith negotiations. They emphasize full compliance with Nye County regulations and a modern, pro-worker future for Nevada's legal brothel system.

"All workers deserve fair treatment, due process, and a seat at the bargaining table," said Marc Ellis, President of CWA Local 9413. "When workers have a collective voice, they can negotiate fair contracts, improve safety, and ensure transparency in pay and workplace policies. Unionizing is about dignity, stability, and accountability."

"Sex work is real work, and sex workers deserve real protection from corporate overreach. Brothels began as collectives — and we're making history by restoring that collective power on our own terms," said Jupiter Jetson, courtesan.

"I work at Sheri's so I can chase my dreams. That shouldn't mean they own those dreams, too. No job is entitled to a slice of my entire community I've personally spent years building solely because I work there," said Adalind Gray, a courtesan who was fired after refusing to sign away her intellectual property in perpetuity.

United Brothel Workers says this effort is about bringing Nevada's legal brothel system into the modern era of workplace standards and contracts. Workers are asserting that clear terms, fair bargaining, and respect for their autonomy should be the norm in every legal workplace in Nevada.

The campaign was first reported by The Nevada Independent.

More information on the official campaign launch, organizing goals, and worker stories is available at UnitedBrothelWorkers.org

Media Contact

Scott Goodstein, UnitedBrothelWorkers - CWA Local 9413, 1 2022568320, [email protected], UnitedBrothelworkers.org

SOURCE UnitedBrothelWorkers - CWA Local 9413