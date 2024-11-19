Historic Union Gables Inn In Saratoga Springs Goes Up For Absolute Auction Hosted By DeCaro Auctions International

"The property itself is absolutely perfectly situated, midway between downtown and the racetrack. You couldn't pick the building up and place it any better." Guest Reviewer Post this

"Union Gables Inn is a beautiful place, run exceptionally well," says a previous guest in their review. "They take great pride in doing it right." Another review states, "The property itself is absolutely perfectly situated, midway between downtown and the racetrack. You couldn't pick the building up and place it any better."

The Union Gables Inn is renowned as one of the top lodging destinations in Saratoga Springs, attracting visitors who appreciate a refined atmosphere and easy access to cultural and recreational highlights. This exceptional property offers a fantastic opportunity for those interested in acquiring a unique asset, creating a private home, or developing it into a distinctive business venture.

Bidders are invited to participate in the on site Absolute Auction which will take place on December 7, 2024, at 1 PM EST. Private Previews are available every day until the auction by appointment only. To schedule an immediate appointment to preview the property with the on-site DeCaro team, call the DeCaro offices at 800.332.3767.

For more than 40 years, Daniel DeCaro has remained the foremost innovator and leader in the field of auctioning prestigious luxury real estate assets. With an unmatched reputation for integrity and a legacy of proven effectiveness and success, DeCaro Auctions International pairs motivated sellers with astute agents and sophisticated buyers. For more details, visit www.DeCaroAuctions.com.

