Historic Union Gables Inn In Saratoga Springs Goes Up For Absolute Auction Hosted By DeCaro Auctions International

Historic Union Gables Inn, located in Saratoga Springs, New York, heads to Absolute Auction in December.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DeCaro Auctions International is excited to unveil the upcoming Absolute Auction with No Reserve of the renowned and award-winning Union Gables Inn, an exceptional property situated at 55 Union Avenue in the vibrant center of Saratoga Springs, New York. This exquisite Victorian mansion, constructed in 1901 and spanning 12,000 sq.ft., offers a rare opportunity for discerning buyers to own a significant piece of Saratoga's rich heritage.
Nestled a short distance from the world-renowned Saratoga Race Course, the Union Gables Inn boasts an unmatched combination of historic charm, luxury accommodations, and prime location. The meticulously maintained property has previously served as a bed and breakfast and includes 13 guest rooms, each thoughtfully designed to offer modern comfort while preserving classic elegance. Additionally, the inn features expansive common areas, a heated outdoor pool, manicured gardens, and a carriage house, enhancing its appeal for both leisure and corporate events. All equipment, furnishings, etc. are included in the auction.
"Union Gables Inn is a beautiful place, run exceptionally well," says a previous guest in their review. "They take great pride in doing it right." Another review states, "The property itself is absolutely perfectly situated, midway between downtown and the racetrack. You couldn't pick the building up and place it any better."
The Union Gables Inn is renowned as one of the top lodging destinations in Saratoga Springs, attracting visitors who appreciate a refined atmosphere and easy access to cultural and recreational highlights. This exceptional property offers a fantastic opportunity for those interested in acquiring a unique asset, creating a private home, or developing it into a distinctive business venture.
Bidders are invited to participate in the on site Absolute Auction which will take place on December 7, 2024, at 1 PM EST. Private Previews are available every day until the auction by appointment only. To schedule an immediate appointment to preview the property with the on-site DeCaro team, call the DeCaro offices at 800.332.3767.
