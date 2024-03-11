Historical Documents Display Persian Missionary Experiences From The 1800s

As [I] began to research the letters and reports of the missionaries in published and archived journals of the American Board of Commissioners for Foreign Missions (ABCFM), I became fascinated by their stories... Post this

"As [I] began to research the letters and reports of the missionaries in published and archived journals of the American Board of Commissioners for Foreign Missions (ABCFM), I became fascinated by their stories describing their encounters with the native people, their patience in overcoming of prejudices and persecution, and their endurance, despite extremes in weather and onslaught of disease," said McLane.

Kathryn McLane, PhD is the granddaughter, great-granddaughter and great-great granddaughter of three generations of missionaries that served in Persia and Kurdistan. She has spent seven years researching the lives of her relatives and other missionaries in Persia, Turkey, and Asia Minor in order to write an accurate historical account of their lives. When the author is not writing, she enjoys hiking with her husband in the high chapparal of Southern California or sitting quietly with a view of the San Bernardino Mountains and being buzzed by hummingbirds.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Brothers Of The Red Velvet Chapeaux is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

