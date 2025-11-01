Hit-and-Run Accidents on the Rise in South Carolina: What Victims Can Do to Protect Their Rights

As South Carolina reports a growing number of hit-and-run crashes each year, Charleston-based Kaiser Law is raising awareness of what victims can do to protect their legal rights and recover compensation after being struck by a driver who fled the scene. Post this

"Most people don't realize that even if the at-fault driver flees, victims still have powerful legal options," said Attorney Joseph Kaiser, founder of Kaiser Law in Charleston, South Carolina.

"Our job is to make sure victims understand how uninsured motorist coverage, police investigations, and civil claims can work together to help them recover."

Kaiser Law's report explains that victims of hit-and-run crashes should act quickly to protect their rights by:

Safety and Immediate Action - calling an ambulance or taking full medical precautions.

Report The Crash - Call law enforcement immediately, reporting details like vehicle color, license plate digits, and direction of travel.

Gather and Preserve Evidence - photos, dashcam footage, witness contact information, and location details can make or break an investigation.

Seeking medical care - even minor injuries should be documented to support future claims.

Contacting an attorney early - a lawyer experienced in hit-and-run and uninsured motorist claims can help access available insurance coverage, negotiate with carriers, and preserve critical evidence.

Under South Carolina law, drivers are required to carry uninsured motorist coverage, which may compensate victims of hit-and-run collisions when the at-fault driver is never identified. However, strict filing deadlines and procedural requirements apply, and missing them can jeopardize a claim entirely.

"Every hit-and-run victim deserves answers," added Kaiser. "Our goal is to help them recover physically, financially, and emotionally after one of the most frustrating experiences on the road."

Kaiser Law Firm is a Charleston-based personal injury and criminal defense practice representing clients throughout South Carolina. Founded by Attorney Matt Kaiser, the firm handles car accidents, hit-and-run claims, DUI defense, and complex criminal cases. Kaiser Law is dedicated to protecting the rights of accident victims and helping them rebuild after serious injuries or losses.

