Hitachi Solutions America Recognized as the Winner of 2024 Microsoft Low Code Application Development Partner of the Year

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, devices, and AI innovations during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,700 nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Hitachi Solutions was recognized for outstanding solutions and services for low-code app development and intelligent automation powered by Microsoft Power Platform.

To win the Microsoft Low Code Application Development Partner of the Year, Hitachi Solutions excelled at building enterprise production-ready solutions with Microsoft Power Apps — incorporating Copilot and other Microsoft AI technologies, as well as its proprietary Digital Factory methodology — to quickly up-skill customers and help them accelerate Power Platform adoption at scale. As finalist for the Microsoft Intelligent Automation Partner of the Year, Hitachi Solutions demonstrated the ability to deliver high-impact automations and RPA re-platforming services centered around Microsoft Power Automate — boosting employee efficiency and productivity and reducing operational costs for customers.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, chief partner officer and corporate vice president at Microsoft. "The momentum generated by numerous AI and Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what's possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud."

"These awards spotlight our Rapid Solution Delivery (RSD) practice, a dedicated group of experts and MVPs who are instrumental in helping our customers achieve remarkable results with Power Platform," said Joel Lindstrom, senior director of Power Platform, Low Code & Automation at Hitachi Solutions. "We meet our customers where they are, helping them quickly develop and deploy apps and automations, establishing repeatable processes for governance and business justification, and up-skilling them to build internal capabilities. I'm excited that our expertise — and ability to successfully and swiftly design and implement low-code and automation solutions and empower our customers to hyper-automate — is acknowledged and celebrated by Microsoft. It strengthens our goal to speed time-to-market, ensure adaptability and scalability, and enable our customers to thrive no matter the industry or competitive environment."

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start for Partners, our digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2024_announcement.

Hitachi Solutions is a global systems integrator with leading capabilities in Microsoft applications and technologies. Powered by two decades of experience, our skilled professionals deliver end-to-end business transformation through advisory services, industry and technology expertise, and implementation excellence. Our #1 goal is to support and accelerate our customers' data and business system modernization initiatives and drive outcome-based value throughout their entire company. As part of Hitachi, Ltd. — one of the largest organizations in the world — Hitachi Solutions is well-positioned to support customers at global scale and forge strategic relationships for life. For more information visit https://global.hitachi-solutions.com/.

