Hitachi Solutions America Teams with Leapwork to Enhance and Accelerate Testing for Microsoft Customers

"Hitachi Solutions is one of Microsoft's top business solutions partners and Leapwork is Microsoft's go-to testing platform for Dynamics 365 and Power Platform. It's a natural pairing, and we are thrilled to align their leading-edge tools with our expertise and experience to offer customers a better, faster, and more cost-effective way to meet their mission-critical testing needs," said Jerry Hawk, North America Chief Operating Officer at Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd.

Automated regression testing helps detect unintended issues that may be introduced during software development and modification. It ensures new capabilities are compatible with existing functionality without breaking the system, while reducing the time consumed for testing. Leapwork offers next-level regression testing technology that is robust enough to automate across applications — inside and outside the Microsoft environment — and uniquely provides a visual, AI-powered codeless system that makes it easy for non-technical business users to build and maintain test automation at scale.

"Having recently signed a strategic agreement with Microsoft, we are very excited to collaborate with Hitachi Solutions, one of their premier partners," said Luke von Schreiber, Vice President of Alliances & Channels at Leapwork. "Their deep Microsoft knowledge, experienced QA practice, and established customer base is the ideal environment for the Leapwork platform to thrive. We look forward to working together to deliver on our shared commitment to improving efficiency, reducing costs, speeding time to value, and mitigating risks for Microsoft customers."

Leapwork's test automation platform is built for today's pace of change. It integrates into existing CI/CD pipelines and can be used to automate processes end-to-end across Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform, as well as other applications. Hitachi Solutions specializes in functional, automation, and performance testing that is honed from years of working with the entire Microsoft ecosystem and customers in many different industries.

"Hitachi Solutions has proudly become the first enterprise-level Microsoft partner in North America to strategically harness the power of Leapwork's automated testing platform. With over 50 of our dedicated professionals now trained in this tool, we stand prepared to enhance our quality assurance capabilities. Our goal is to collaboratively work with all our valued customers to expand the scope and efficiency of testing, ultimately ensuring the highest levels of product quality and reliability," said Prasad Akula, Vice President of Quality Assurance at Hitachi Solutions America, Ltd.

About Leapwork

Leapwork is the leading global AI powered visual test automation platform, empowering the world's largest enterprises to adopt, maintain and scale automation in less than 30 days. Unlike traditional test automation, Leapwork is as easy and intuitive to use as cobbling Lego blocks together, for even the most complex test automation cases, which is why we are used by hundreds of global enterprises across all industries, from banks and insurance companies to life science, government, and aerospace. Clients include Mercedes Benz, PayPal, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and BNP Paribas. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has local offices across Europe, US and Asia. To learn more about Leapwork visit: https://www.leapwork.com.

About Hitachi Solutions America

Hitachi Solutions is a global systems integrator with leading capabilities in Microsoft applications and technologies. Powered by nearly two decades of experience, our skilled professionals deliver end-to-end business transformation through advisory services, industry and technology expertise, and implementation excellence. Our #1 goal is to support and accelerate our customers' data and business system modernization initiatives and drive outcome-based value throughout their entire company. As part of Hitachi, Ltd. — one of the largest organizations in the world — Hitachi Solutions is well-positioned to support customers at global scale and forge strategic relationships for life. For more information visit: https://global.hitachi-solutions.com/.

