Hitachi Vantara Adopts Caspio's Low-Code Platform to Streamline Operations Across 160 Countries

Caspio is revolutionizing how businesses leverage low-code, delivering the most intuitive and powerful platform to accelerate digital transformation across industries. Post this

Caspio's low-code platform offers advanced features, including workflow automation, role-based access control and real-time data synchronization, making it easy to convert intricate processes into web-based applications. Its integrated online database and scalable cloud infrastructure provide optimized performance, empowering organizations to centralize operations with ease.

"We had built previous tools using spreadsheets, but converting those into a robust web-based application with Caspio has been a game-changer," said Glen Lomond, Global Partner Solutioneer and Strategist at Hitachi Vantara. "What attracted us to Caspio was how quickly we could take a spreadsheet and turn it into a comprehensive application with workflows, role-based control and approvals — all in a matter of weeks."

One of the first applications Hitachi Vantara developed on Caspio was a tool for managing the pre-sales process. By consolidating multiple workflows into one central solution, the tool streamlined service pricing, approvals and structures, resulting in improved accuracy and greater cross-team collaboration. "We can now govern processes in ways that spreadsheets never allowed us to do," Lomond added. "The ability to track everything with different layers of access and management oversight has been incredibly valuable."

In just three weeks, Hitachi Vantara launched its first fully operational service management tool — a timeline that traditional development methods would have stretched into months. This rapid turnaround enabled the company to adapt quickly and meet evolving business needs.

As the company continues to evolve its applications, Caspio's platform remains a cornerstone of its long-term strategy. With new features like automated approvals and role-based governance, Hitachi Vantara is well-equipped to meet the demands of its growing global operations. "Now that the application's baseline is in place, adding new services and capabilities is quick and seamless," Lomond noted. "It's a long-term partnership, and I'm excited about what we'll be able to accomplish next."

"We're proud to empower Hitachi Vantara's global operations with Caspio's low-code platform," said Frank Zamani, founder and CEO of Caspio. "Their ability to rapidly design and launch custom applications underscores the true potential of Caspio. It's not just about saving time or cutting costs — it's about unlocking new opportunities for innovation. We're excited to watch Hitachi Vantara continue driving transformative change with Caspio as their partner."

Caspio's platform provides advanced features for developers and business users alike, such as an intuitive interface, point-and-click and drag-and-drop tools, and comprehensive support for custom integrations. These features make it ideal for complex use cases like Hitachi Vantara's service management needs.

Visit Caspio's blog, Scaling Service Management: How Hitachi Vantara Leveraged Caspio for Global Impact, to explore the full case study and podcast interview.

Try Caspio for free at https://www.caspio.com/free-trial/

Media Contact

Rita Rezvanian, Caspio, 1 650-691-0900, [email protected], https://www.caspio.com

SOURCE Caspio