Hitek Systems Introduces Agilex® 7 SoC FPGA-Based Radio Development Platform

GERMANTOWN, Md., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hitek Systems today introduced a new Hitek eSOM7C development platform designed to ease the design and deployment of Intel-based Open Radio Access Network (RAN) architectures (O-RAN) for LTE, 5G and other wireless communications systems, while increasing system interoperability and performance.

The new ESOM7C development platform incorporates TI's AFE7769D into Hitek's Intel Agilex® 7 SoC FPGA embedded system on module (eSOM7C) development platform to provide efficient conversion of baseband data into RF signals for single-, dual- and even tri-band wireless systems. The AFE7769D quad-channel RF transceiver with integrated crest factor reduction and digital pre-distortion (DPD) enables designers to more efficiently optimize power levels from gallium nitride or other RF power amplifiers ranging from 24 dBm at 250 mW to >50 dBm (>100 W), enabling them to optimize system efficiency and performance, regardless of the power transmission level.

Modern high-power amplifiers rely on DPD functionality to linearize RF output signals to comply with the 3GPP standard and regional RF spectrum emissions specifications. TI's AFE7769D integrates a high-performance, low-power, hardware-accelerated DPD engine to reduce FPGA overhead, which can enable system designers to achieve an approximate 30% throughput reduction, 30% power savings and 50% system design cost reduction.

"Hitek Systems created the new development platform to help streamline system integration and interoperability to enable more adaptable flexible radio access networks, while enhancing any system integrator's choices, capabilities and time to market" said Tariq Muhammad, President Hitek Systems.

Hitek's Intel Agilex® SoC FPGA based eSOM7, eSOM7C and eSOM5C modules are designed for embedded applications such as high-speed signal processing, wireless nodes with high-performance RF transceivers, and networking equipment. The compatibility between TI's AFE7769D evaluation module and Intel's Agilex® 7 SoC FPGA is simplified by an FPGA mezzanine card (FMC+) connector that enables multivendor interoperability. Hitek's eSOM development platforms reduce the integration overhead of the FPGA, DDR4 memory and power-management subsystem design, to help solve the challenge of layout complexity during the product development cycle.

The new Hitek platform enables swift assembly of functional radio designs within days or weeks instead of months, resulting from Intel's Open-Radio Unit (O-RU) radio enablement package, which encompasses a full-fledged 5G New Radio (NR) O-RU workload. The package includes a foundational CAT-A radio data path, an array of development tools, in-depth documentation, and hardware capable of handling 200-MHz bandwidth for four-transmitter, four-receiver (4T4R) time-division duplexing configurations. Enhancing this suite, Intel's integrated IEEE 1588 version 2 solution, alongside Hitek's Skyworks Si5518 network synchronizer module, ensures system-wide synchronization, providing the precise network timing and low-phase noise transmit clocks necessary for 5G applications.

In addition, a comprehensive TI user guide, "Interfacing AFE7769DEVM With the Hitek Agilex eSOM7 FPGA," accompanies the platform, supporting the hardware and software setup, including images to visually guide users through the process. In addition to simple setup instructions, the guide covers insights into bring-up steps, loop-back examples and detailed LTE signal testing.

"Seamless access to wireless systems has been a barrier in the industry for manufacturers and network operators – and ultimately consumers – for decades," said Karthik Vasanth, TI vice president and general manager of Data Converters and Clocks. "With this design, engineers can take advantage of the predefined hardware and software solutions to speed time to market for Intel-based Open RAN designs for small- to macro-cell base stations."

"Our collaboration with a diverse range of ecosystem participants is a driving force behind Intel's rapid progress of Open RAN and pioneering of wireless technologies." Shared by Mike Fitton, Vice President of Intel PSG's Network Business Division. "I feel privileged to share this joint investment with our customers and partners - it's a testament to our commitment to providing tools and IP that not only offer significant cost savings in capital and engineering expenditures but also enable the innovation of distinct, customizable designs. This approach democratizes the market, welcoming both new entrants and established vendors, paving the way for novel innovations by creating valuable time for development."

Intel will demonstrate the Hitek eSOM7C with TI's AFE7769D and Intel's Agilex® 7 SoC FPGA at Mobile World Congress on February 26t- 29 in Barcelona, in Hall 3, Stand 3E31.

TI will host a technical webinar with Intel and Hitek Systems on March 6, 2024 about the Hitek eSOM7C with TI's AFE7769D and Intel's Agilex® 7 SoC FPGA for O-RAN, broadband wireless, satellite communications gateways, networking, edge AI and machine learning applications.

The Hitek eSOM7 and eSOM7C are commercially available today via Hitek Systems. The Hitek eSOM5C is drop-in compatible with Hitek eSOM7C, supporting Intel Agilex® 5 SOC FPGA.

