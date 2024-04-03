Hitek Systems releases Agilex™ 5 SoC FPGA SOM, drop-in compatible with Agilex™ 7 SOM

Drop in compatible Agilex 5 and Agilex 7 SOM modules enabling migration flexibility from 100K to 2.7 million LEs. Allows for a common carrier design to be used in both high-end and mid-range applications. Post this

The Hitek Systems Agilex eSOM5C-Ex is designed to meet the demanding requirements of a broad range of applications that necessitate high performance and reduced power consumption in a small form factor. High transceiver count and flexible I/O structure make it an ideal platform for wireless communications, video, and broadcast, machine vision, robotics, and edge computing. The addition of the AI tensor block to the mid-range Agilex 5 FPGA brings a key AI-enabling feature that was previously available exclusively on Altera's premium programmable devices.

Rina Raman, Altera VP and GM of the Embedded Acceleration Division, spoke about Hitek System's announcement, saying, "Altera has a long track record of using Hitek 7 series SOMs in Wireless O-RAN development. This new announcement brings best-in-class mid-range FPGA features up to 1.6x better performance per watt than equivalent competitor devices*. The Agilex 5 FPGAs power the Hitek 5 series SOMs. They feature the industry's first AI-infused fabric designed for embedded edge markets. This allows for the easy addition of secure AI inferencing functions, which helps to better manage the influx of intelligent edge data."

An optional onboard high-performance Skyworks Si1588 network synchronizer makes eSOM5C-Ex an ideal platform for wireless systems, including O-RAN RUs, Satcom gateways, low-cost power-efficient RF digitizers, and synchronized networking platforms.

Hitek Systems Agilex eSOM5C-Ex – Key features:

Production-ready module with Agilex 5 SoC FPGAs E-Series Group A and Group B

Available in 065/052/043 device densities with Asymmetric HPS

Optional onboard Skyworks Si1588 network synchronizer

24 transceivers with 17Gbps (Group B) or 28Gbps (Group A) capabilities

Compact 110mm x 82.5mm form factor

Industrial temperature range from -40C to 85C.

Hitek provides a SOM with a carrier card combination to create complete Agilex 5 FPGA development platforms for wireless and networking-centric applications. They also offer services for designing customer-specific carriers to further reduce time to market. With complete Linux BSP support, comprehensive APIs for board management, and Quartus® Prime Design Software reference projects, Hitek Systems ensures a seamless integration process for customers, allowing for rapid development and deployment of advanced applications.

Xiphera, an IP partner, will be showcasing the "Quantum-secure cryptographic key exchange with PQC" IP on Hitek's eSOM5C-Ex development platform at Intel/Altera's booth (H5-135) during Embedded World 2024, April 9 – 11,Nuremberg Germany.

For more detailed information on this board, please visit Hitek Systems Agilex eSOM5C-Ex.

To view all of our eSOM offering, please visit Hitek Systems eSOMs.

For information on the Xiphera IP, please contact [email protected]

*Altera Agilex 5 FPGA E-series (A5E028A, mid-speed grade) vs. AMD/Xilinx Artix (AU25P, -2 speed grade) at 90% utilization, 500-Mhz, using vendors power estimator calculators.

Altera, the Altera logo, and other Altera marks are trademarks of Altera or its subsidiaries.

Media Contact

Matt Walker, Hitek Systems LLC, 1 3015288074, [email protected], www.hiteksys.com

LinkedIn

SOURCE Hitek Systems LLC