HITRUST Authorized External Assessor Council Appoints Frazier & Deeter for Third Term

"Being selected for a third term reaffirms our commitment to advancing HITRUST's mission," said Andrew Hicks, FD's National HITRUST Practice Leader. "We're honored to continue contributing to the council's efforts in maintaining the efficacy and impact of HITRUST's commitment to advance information security."

As part of HITRUST's certification process, organizations must undergo validation by a HITRUST-approved assessor every two years. FD's dedicated team of certified HITRUST practitioners has extensive experience helping organizations comply with the framework's information security and privacy requirements. Additionally, FD has held positions on key HITRUST committees, including the HITRUST Quality Council and HITRUST Third-Party Risk Management Program (TPRM).

"We at HITRUST celebrate the reappointment of Frazier & Deeter to the Authorized External Assessor Council for a third term. The firm's commitment, depth of knowledge and innovative approach play a pivotal role in enriching our programs and those of their customers," stated Ryan Patrick, VP of Adoption at HITRUST. Emphasizing the value of this partnership, he further noted, "FD's continuous engagement brings a level of insight and energy that is vital to our mission. We are eager to see how the firm's contributions will further enable organizations seriously committed to cybersecurity to achieve greater cyber resilience in accessible and innovative ways."

Frazier & Deeter is an award-winning Top 50, accounting and advisory firm that offers a full scope of tax, audit, risk advisory, digital and business transformation services. FD and its family of brands serve clients worldwide, from the Fortune Global 500 companies to growing small businesses. The firm has been recognized repeatedly as a Best of the Best Accounting firm, a Best Firm to Work For® and a Best Firm for Women in Leadership. FD is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. The firm focuses on investing in relationships to make a difference, in addition to consistently exceeding expectations by supporting evolving needs as businesses grow.

