HiveMQ Achieves ISO/IEC Certification for Data Security

"In today's rapidly changing digital ecosystem, data security remains a top priority for enterprises globally. This accreditation shows our clients, partners, and stakeholders that we are committed to using the best practices, protocols, and procedures to protect their data," said Dhawal Desai, Chief Information Security Officer at HiveMQ. "The certification underscores our commitment to maintaining the highest information security and risk management standards."

In addition to the ISO/IEC 27001 certification, the HiveMQ platform moves data securely with industry standards such as TLS 1.3, secure WebSockets, and state-of-the-art cipher suites. Support for authentication and authorization includes X.509 certs, user and IP-based authentication, and an API that allows for custom authentication, authorization, and permission logic such as OAuth 2.0 integration.

HiveMQ leverages the MQTT protocol for the instant, bi-directional push of data between connected devices and enterprise IT systems. The reliable, scalable movement and integration of data between systems empower HiveMQ customers to quickly deliver insights and information via a trusted platform. Leading brands such as Audi, BMW, Honeywell, Liberty Global, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, and ZF choose HiveMQ to connect and manage their IoT devices and data.

HiveMQ helps companies build the right foundation for a data-driven enterprise with reliable, scalable and secure IoT data movement. Fortune 500 companies, strategic partners, and industry experts alike trust our proven enterprise MQTT Platform to move data from device to the cloud and back to power business-critical use cases in connected cars, logistics, connected products and Industry 4.0. Visit hivemq.com to learn more.

