HiveMQ Announces Achievement of SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance

Milestone validates rigorous security standards for enterprise-grade MQTT platform

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiveMQ, the global leader in enterprise MQTT solutions, today announced the successful completion of System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type I compliance. SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to assess the design of HiveMQ's controls over information security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The audit was conducted by Insight Assurance LLC.

SOC 2 Type 1 compliance validates that HiveMQ focuses on the design and implementation of security controls to ensure they are suitably designed to meet the relevant trust services criteria.

"HiveMQ is committed to being a reliable and trusted ally for all of our customers and partners. Through the successful completion of SOC2 Type 1 compliance, we demonstrate our commitment to implementing industry-leading security measures to secure and protect data, which is the cornerstone of our platform," said Dhawal Desai, chief information security officer at HiveMQ.

HiveMQ continues to keep security and privacy at the forefront of all product and company strategies. In 2023, the company also earned the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification along with platform features that move data securely with industry standards such as TLS 1.3, secure WebSockets, and state-of-the-art cipher suites.

The HiveMQ Enterprise MQTT Platform is designed from the ground up to ensure safe and secure enterprise IoT deployments. Learn more at https://www.hivemq.com/solutions/technology/hivemq-security/.

About HiveMQ

HiveMQ empowers businesses to transform with the most trusted MQTT platform. Designed to connect, communicate, and control IoT data under real-world stress, the HiveMQ MQTT Platform is the proven enterprise standard and powers use cases in automotive, energy, logistics, smart manufacturing, transportation, and more. Leading brands like Audi, BMW, Honeywell, Liberty Global, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, and ZF choose HiveMQ to build smarter IoT projects, modernize factories, and create better customer experiences. Visit hivemq.com to learn more.

