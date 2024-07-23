HiveMQ Announces Achievement of SOC 2 Type II Compliance

Advanced certification across all five trust criteria highlights rigorous security standards for enterprise MQTT platform
BOSTON, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiveMQ, the global leader in enterprise MQTT solutions, today announced the successful completion of System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II compliance, including all five Trust Services Criteria: Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy. Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), this rigorous auditing standard follows HiveMQ's SOC 2 Type I compliance earlier in January 2024. Conducted by Insight Assurance LLC, the Type II audit affirms HiveMQ's ongoing commitment to advancing its security protocols.
SOC 2 Type II compliance certifies that HiveMQ's controls over information security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy meet and exceed stringent standards, ensuring robust protection and management of data. This accomplishment highlights HiveMQ's unique position in the industry as a leader not only in technology but also in trust and security standards.
"Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance across all five trust criteria is a testament to our unwavering commitment to security, reliability, privacy and operational excellence," said Dhawal Desai, Chief Information Security Officer at HiveMQ. "This milestone sets HiveMQ apart as an industry leader, demonstrating our commitment to safeguarding our customers' data and maintaining the highest possible standards of trust and integrity."
HiveMQ continues to enhance its security measures, including maintaining ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification and integrating security features such as TLS 1.3, secure WebSockets, and cipher suites. HiveMQ Enterprise Security Extension offers advanced authentication and authorization methods, client certificate revocation, dynamic permissions, comprehensive logging, RBAC, and fine-grained access control, significantly extending security options for customers.
The HiveMQ Enterprise MQTT Platform is purpose-built to ensure secure, efficient, and scalable enterprise IoT deployments. Designed with the highest security standards in mind, HiveMQ supports mission-critical IoT scenarios with advanced security features tailored to specific use cases. Learn more about our security and trust capabilities at https://www.hivemq.com/solutions/technology/hivemq-security/.
