HiveMQ Announces Achievement of SOC 2 Type II Compliance

"Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance across all five trust criteria is a testament to our unwavering commitment to security, reliability, privacy and operational excellence." Post this

"Achieving SOC 2 Type II compliance across all five trust criteria is a testament to our unwavering commitment to security, reliability, privacy and operational excellence," said Dhawal Desai, Chief Information Security Officer at HiveMQ. "This milestone sets HiveMQ apart as an industry leader, demonstrating our commitment to safeguarding our customers' data and maintaining the highest possible standards of trust and integrity."

HiveMQ continues to enhance its security measures, including maintaining ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification and integrating security features such as TLS 1.3, secure WebSockets, and cipher suites. HiveMQ Enterprise Security Extension offers advanced authentication and authorization methods, client certificate revocation, dynamic permissions, comprehensive logging, RBAC, and fine-grained access control, significantly extending security options for customers.

The HiveMQ Enterprise MQTT Platform is purpose-built to ensure secure, efficient, and scalable enterprise IoT deployments. Designed with the highest security standards in mind, HiveMQ supports mission-critical IoT scenarios with advanced security features tailored to specific use cases. Learn more about our security and trust capabilities at https://www.hivemq.com/solutions/technology/hivemq-security/.

About HiveMQ

HiveMQ empowers businesses to transform with the most trusted MQTT platform. Designed to connect, communicate, and control IoT data under real-world stress, the HiveMQ MQTT Platform is the proven enterprise standard and powers use cases in automotive, energy, logistics, smart manufacturing, transportation, and more. Leading brands like Audi, BMW, Liberty Global, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, and ZF choose HiveMQ to build smarter IoT projects, modernize factories, and create better customer experiences. Visit hivemq.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Allison Yrungaray, HiveMQ, 1 6268411640, [email protected], https://www.hivemq.com/

SOURCE HiveMQ