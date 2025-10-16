HiveMQ Announces Strategic Shift to Become Leading Industrial AI Platform

Industrial leaders don't need more AI hype. Rather, they need measurable results from data they can trust and models on which they can rely. Post this

"HiveMQ sits at the intersection of my career's focus—AI-native platforms, collaborative networks, and data moats that drive exponential value," said Libert. "Industrial leaders don't need more AI hype. Rather, they need measurable results from data they can trust and models on which they can rely."

HiveMQ's Industrial AI Platform will deliver even more value for customers and partners by embedding intelligence and action directly into real-time data streams to help them move from AI pilots to real production outcomes. Under Hall's leadership, HiveMQ will accelerate product innovation while simplifying how organizations implement and scale to maximize ROI for their AI investments. Built on MQTT and designed for high performance, the platform leverages HiveMQ Pulse to structure and validate data for trustworthy, AI-ready insights and automated actions across industrial environments.

"Managing the high-volume, high-velocity nature of operational data is essential for Industrial AI, and modernization of data infrastructure is now a key driver of adoption," said Knud Lasse Lueth, Managing Director of IoT Analytics and Co-Author of the Industrial AI Market Report. The industrial AI market reached $43.6 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a 23% CAGR to $154 billion by 2030 as manufacturers increasingly move from pilot projects to full-scale deployment of AI across production."

About HiveMQ

HiveMQ is the Industrial AI Platform helping enterprises move from connected devices to intelligent operations. Built on the MQTT standard and a distributed edge-to-cloud architecture, HiveMQ connects and governs industrial data in real time, enabling organizations to act with intelligence. With proven reliability, scalability, and interoperability, HiveMQ provides the foundation industrial companies need to operationalize AI, powering the next generation of intelligent industry. Global leaders including Audi, BMW, Eli Lilly, Liberty Global, Mercedes-Benz, and Siemens trust HiveMQ to run their most mission-critical operations. Learn more at hivemq.com.

Media Contact

