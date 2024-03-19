HiveMQ Edge Adds Data Transformation and Enterprise-Grade Reliability to Bridge OT to IT

Software gateway standardizes data into MQTT and offers store and forward to derive more value from data at the edge

BOSTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiveMQ, the global leader in enterprise MQTT solutions, today announced the general availability of HiveMQ Edge, a software-based industrial edge MQTT gateway designed to bridge the Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT) divide for smart manufacturing, automotive, transportation and logistics, and energy use cases.

Industrial enterprises face challenges extracting value from the edge including connecting to legacy and proprietary equipment, eliminating data silos, and creating a seamless flow of data from edge to cloud. HiveMQ Edge unifies edge data by translating proprietary protocols such as Modbus, OPC-UA, Siemens S7, BACnet, and others into industry-standard MQTT. The new release also includes data transformation, with an integrated policy and transformation engine to validate, enforce, and manipulate data in motion at the edge.

"Unifying OT data and sending it to IT systems to fuel operational improvements is a high priority for industrial and manufacturing businesses, yet remains a barrier for most companies," said Dominik Obermaier, CTO and co-founder of HiveMQ. "With HiveMQ Edge, companies can use data from edge IoT devices to better understand their business and drive use cases from asset monitoring and tracking to predictive maintenance, and more."

HiveMQ Edge is optimized to help companies:

Get data out of edge systems by converting automation and communication protocols into the lightweight MQTT, empowering businesses to connect diverse systems efficiently.

Improve data quality and integrity with HiveMQ Data Hub, an integrated policy and transformation engine at the edge to define and enforce data quality standards.

Build a Unified Namespace by enabling seamless data integration to a centralized data hub, capitalize on readily accessible ISA-95 profiles, and mitigate errors.

Achieve enterprise-grade reliability with support for offline buffering, to queue and later publish messages in case of a connection failure with zero data loss.

HiveMQ released an open-source version of the software gateway in July 2023 to help companies reap the benefits of IIoT with protocol conversion. Now HiveMQ Edge expands on those features, adds enterprise support, and includes the capabilities above as part of a paid offering.

