HiveMQ Honors IoT Excellence with Inaugural MQTT Innovation Awards

BOSTON and LANDSHUT, Germany, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiveMQ, the global leader in enterprise MQTT solutions, today announced the winners of the inaugural MQTT Innovation Awards, celebrating impactful outcomes from projects built on MQTT. This year's recipients include Eli Lilly (Enterprise), Tulip (Partner), Måna Care (Cloud), and Lino Mediavilla (Community), all of whom have leveraged MQTT technology to transform their industries and enhance operations.

"Our customers and partners show us what is really possible with MQTT," said Christian Meinerding, CEO of HiveMQ. "We started the MQTT Innovation Award to recognize these innovations and this year's recipients have built solutions that are enhancing productivity, improving safety, and fostering innovation in manufacturing, life sciences, and healthcare. We are honored to recognize their success and share their stories as a testament to the power of MQTT in driving business impact."

The 2024 MQTT Innovation Award winners include:

Eli Lilly & Co. – Enterprise: Lilly's Equipment Connectivity Platform, powered by HiveMQ, securely connects lab and manufacturing equipment to MES and LES systems, automating data collection and enabling regulatory compliance across manufacturing sites. With HiveMQ, Eli Lilly is enabling real-time data exchange, reducing manual interventions, and setting the stage for a Real-Time Digital Data Twin expansion to additional sites by 2025.

Tulip – Partner: Tulip's hands-free, speech-to-command solution uses HiveMQ to allow operators in life sciences to control equipment with voice commands, streamlining workflows without physical contact. HiveMQ's reliable messaging enables seamless, hands-free operations in regulated environments, underscoring the flexibility and scalability of MQTT technology.

Måna Care – Cloud User: Måna Care's Digital Assistant platform utilizes HiveMQ Cloud to bridge elderly clients with caregivers, enhancing communication and social interaction through text-to-speech messaging, video calls, and activity monitoring. HiveMQ's MQTT capabilities enable Måna Care's global scalability, fostering digital inclusion for more elderly users.

Lino Mediavilla – Community: Lino's Predictive Maintenance Game, powered by free versions of HiveMQ, educates users on real-time machine health monitoring. With HiveMQ's MQTT-based architecture, the game now supports 300 players, delivering low-latency updates even on mobile networks. This project showcases MQTT's real-time capabilities in an educational, interactive format.

