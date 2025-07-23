HiveMQ Joins Inductive Automation Ecosystem to Power Real-Time Industrial Intelligence

"Ignition is unmatched in its ability to unify operations at the edge. By working with HiveMQ, we extend that power beyond the factory floor into the enterprise," said David Grussenmeyer, Senior Ecosystem Development Manager at Inductive Automation. Post this

A Trusted Foundation for Edge-to-Cloud Architectures

Inductive Automation is widely trusted for delivering powerful, device-agnostic SCADA solutions that are easy to deploy, scale, and customize. With HiveMQ, Ignition users gain a secure, cloud-ready, and enterprise-proven MQTT platform designed for mission-critical industrial workloads. Together, the platforms deliver a robust pipeline for high-fidelity data from edge devices and PLCs to cloud services, databases, and business applications.

"Ignition is unmatched in its ability to unify operations at the edge. By working with HiveMQ, we extend that power beyond the factory floor into the enterprise," said David Grussenmeyer, Senior Ecosystem Development Manager at Inductive Automation. "Together, we help customers build industrial systems that are connected, intelligent, and future-ready."

Built for Scale, Reliability, and AI-Readiness

HiveMQ provides the reliable, scalable, and secure data infrastructure Ignition users need to unlock the full potential of their operations. Its IoT data streaming platform is built for global deployments, large-scale workloads, and always-on availability, which is why some of the world's largest manufacturers including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Eli Lilly, trust HiveMQ in production today.

And with HiveMQ Pulse, the latest addition to the HiveMQ Platform, customers gain a powerful tool to manage data pipelines, enforce governance, and make data AI-ready—creating a clear path to scalable, intelligent operations.

"Ignition is a powerhouse in industrial environments, and HiveMQ is proud to be part of a growing ecosystem committed to open, interoperable solutions," said Dominik Obermaier, Co-founder and CEO of HiveMQ. "Together, we help customers integrate OT and IT at scale, transform raw machine data into intelligence, and drive real business outcomes."

To learn more about how HiveMQ and Inductive Automation are powering industrial intelligence, visit: https://www.hivemq.com/partners/inductive-automation.

About HiveMQ

HiveMQ empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of their data with the most trusted edge-to-cloud IoT data streaming platform. Built on MQTT's publish/subscribe architecture for seamless and flexible integration across operational technology (OT) assets and information technology (IT) applications, HiveMQ ensures businesses can efficiently collect, move, and transform their data in real-time. With a focus on reliability, scalability, and security, HiveMQ helps organizations get their data AI-ready—enabling advanced analytics, predictive maintenance, and digital transformation. Leading brands like Audi, BMW, Liberty Global, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, and Eli Lilly trust HiveMQ to modernize their operations, accelerate innovation, and create smarter, data-driven experiences. Visit hivemq.com to learn more.

