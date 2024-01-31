HiveMQ Joins Open Industry 4.0 Alliance to Share MQTT Expertise

MQTT provider joins powerful network of leading organizations to help its members develop and scale products and services for IIoT.

LANDSHUT, Germany, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiveMQ, the global leader in enterprise MQTT solutions, today announced it has joined the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance to collaborate and connect with technology companies and help customers transition to the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT).

Open Industry 4.0 Alliance provides a powerful network of leading organizations to help its members develop and scale products and services for IIoT. The group functions as a collaborative consortium consisting of prominent industrial companies actively involved in deploying cross-vendor Industry 4.0 solutions and services for manufacturing facilities and automated warehouses.

Joining the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance will allow HiveMQ to share MQTT expertise and learn more about key challenges, trends, and opportunities from industry experts.

"We are delighted to have HiveMQ as a new and exciting member of the alliance. Platforms through which IoT data can be connected, communicated, and controlled are essential to the advancement of Industry 4.0, and that is exactly our goal - to promote the digitization of industry through regular information exchange, consultations, and joint events," said Ricardo Dunkel, Technical Director at the Open Industry 4.0 Alliance.

"We are thrilled to join this ecosystem of like-minded technology titans to provide even more benefits to industrial companies everywhere," said Matthew Dowling, Director of Alliances at HiveMQ. "Enabling companies to find value and ROI with IoT technologies is our mission at HiveMQ. We help customers implement connected solutions reliably and securely to deliver business-critical use cases such as predictive maintenance, remote monitoring, asset performance, and more."

To learn more about HiveMQ and our technology community, visit https://www.hivemq.com/community/.

About HiveMQ

HiveMQ empowers businesses to transform with the most trusted MQTT platform. Designed to connect, communicate, and control IoT data under real-world stress, the HiveMQ MQTT Platform is the proven enterprise standard and powers use cases in automotive, energy, logistics, smart manufacturing, transportation, and more. Leading brands like Audi, BMW, Honeywell, Liberty Global, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, and ZF choose HiveMQ to build smarter IoT projects, modernize factories, and create better customer experiences. Visit hivemq.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Allison Yrungaray, HiveMQ, 1 626-841-1640, [email protected], www.hivemq.com

SOURCE HiveMQ