HiveMQ Partners with Snowflake to Deliver Automotive IoT Data Solution for the AI Data Cloud

HiveMQ and Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, provide automotive manufacturers, suppliers, dealers, and fleet managers with the tools they need to make data-driven decisions based on the massive influx of data generated across their ecosystems without sacrificing security or governance standards. HiveMQ's IoT data streaming platform, built on MQTT's publish/subscribe architecture for seamless integration across OT and IT systems, ensures businesses can efficiently connect, stream, and govern their data in real-time, making it AI-ready within their Snowflake environment.

Through this collaboration, joint customers in the automotive manufacturing space can now:

Integrate Real-Time IoT Data with Enterprise Data: Seamlessly forward MQTT data, including payloads, topics, and timestamps, into Snowflake using the HiveMQ Enterprise Extension, enabling a unified view of IoT and business-critical datasets.

Leverage a Scalable and Reliable Platform for Automotive Data: Support the massive data volumes generated by software-defined and autonomous vehicles with an architecture designed for high-resolution sensor and camera data, now directly integrated with Snowflake's scalable platform.

Drive New Revenue Opportunities Through Data Monetization and Enhanced Customer Experiences: Combine real-time IoT data with other business data in Snowflake to gain a comprehensive view of customer interactions and vehicle performance, enabling personalized experiences and secure data sharing through Snowflake Marketplace.

Unlock and Scale Advanced Analytics with AI/ML Capabilities: Fuel AI and ML tools within Snowflake by providing a continuous stream of clean and contextualized IoT data, accelerating innovation in vehicle design, production quality, and predictive maintenance.

"HiveMQ's proven enterprise data streaming capabilities built on the MQTT standard are a significant asset to the AI Data Cloud for Manufacturing, as we push into the automotive space," said Tim Long, Global Head of Manufacturing, Snowflake. "Through deep integrations with key IoT platforms, such as HiveMQ, we're addressing the evolving needs of our growing number of automotive customers, enabling them to connect real-time IoT data with their broader data landscape in Snowflake."

To learn more about how HiveMQ integrates data with Snowflake, visit https://www.hivemq.com/solutions/technology/snowflake-solution/.

About HiveMQ

HiveMQ empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of their data with the most trusted edge-to-cloud IoT data streaming platform. Built on MQTT's publish/subscribe architecture for seamless and flexible integration across operational technology (OT) assets and information technology (IT) applications, HiveMQ ensures businesses can efficiently connect, stream, and govern their data in real-time. With a focus on reliability, scalability, and security, HiveMQ helps organizations get their data AI-ready—enabling advanced analytics, predictive maintenance, and digital transformation. Leading brands like Audi, BMW, Liberty Global, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, and Eli Lilly trust HiveMQ to modernize their operations, accelerate innovation, and create smarter, data-driven experiences. Visit hivemq.com to learn more.

