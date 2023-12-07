HiveMQ Platform Now Offers Seamless MQTT Data Lake Integration

"Our data lake extension empowers data analysts and data scientists to analyze information swiftly, providing businesses with a competitive advantage that goes beyond efficiency—it's about thriving in the data-driven future." Post this

"Companies are looking to derive better business insights and value from the data generated from their IoT devices," said Dominik Obermaier, CTO and co-founder of HiveMQ. "Our data lake extension empowers data analysts and data scientists to analyze information swiftly, providing businesses with a competitive advantage that goes beyond efficiency—it's about thriving in the data-driven future."

The new HiveMQ Enterprise Data Lake Extension helps:

Integrate IoT data via MQTT to cloud storage seamlessly, efficiently, and at scale.

Optimize storage costs by only ingesting the MQTT topics needed into cloud storage.

HiveMQ is the most trusted enterprise MQTT platform, purpose-built to connect anything via MQTT, communicate reliably, and control IoT data. The platform can be deployed anywhere, on-premise or in the cloud, giving users the flexibility and freedom they need to evolve as their IoT deployment grows. The extensible platform provides seamless connectivity to the leading data streaming, databases, and data analytics platforms, plus offers a custom SDK for a perfect fit in any stack.

The HiveMQ Enterprise Data Lake Extension is part of the HiveMQ Platform. For more information or to get started for free, visit https://www.hivemq.com/download/.

About HiveMQ

HiveMQ empowers businesses to transform with the most trusted MQTT platform. Designed to connect, communicate, and control IoT data under real-world stress, the HiveMQ MQTT Platform is the proven enterprise standard and powers use cases in automotive, energy, logistics, smart manufacturing, transportation, and more. Leading brands like Audi, BMW, Honeywell, Liberty Global, Mercedes-Benz, Siemens, and ZF choose HiveMQ to build smarter IoT projects, modernize factories, and create better customer experiences. Visit hivemq.com to learn more.

Media Contact

Allison Yrungaray, HiveMQ, 1 6268411640, [email protected], https://www.hivemq.com/

SOURCE HiveMQ