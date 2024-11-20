HiveWatch Launches AI Operator to Transform Enterprise Physical Security, Powered by Anthropic's Claude

HiveWatch, a physical security software company reimagining how organizations keep their people and assets safe, today announced a breakthrough in enterprise security operations using Anthropic's Claude AI technology to transform traditional security monitoring from reactive alert processing into strategic intelligence operations.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiveWatch, a physical security software company reimagining how organizations keep their people and assets safe, today announced a breakthrough in enterprise security operations using Anthropic's Claude AI technology to transform traditional security monitoring from reactive alert processing into strategic intelligence operations.

The new HiveWatch® AI Operator uses Claude's advanced language understanding and reasoning capabilities to intelligently filter and contextualize security alerts, dramatically reducing false alarms while spotting complex threats. The AI Operator is customizable based on existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and is able to acknowledge, analyze, escalate, and respond to alarms in real time. It does this while maintaining meticulous incident records, reducing the opportunity for human error.

"Physical security teams protect some of our most valuable assets, yet they're drowning in data and false alarms," said Ryan Schonfeld, Co-Founder & CEO, HiveWatch. "By collaborating with Anthropic to deliver the AI Operator to our initial Fortune 500 customer base, we're not just adding AI to existing systems – we're fundamentally reimagining how companies protect their people and assets in an increasingly complex threat landscape."

Physical security teams manage over $300 billion in annual security spending, yet face a critical challenge: operators spend most of their time processing alerts, many of which are false alarms, leaving minimal capacity for strategic security work. The HiveWatch AI Operator is a force multiplier that reduces operator turnover, missed incidents, and cost, ultimately allowing the team to focus on more impactful and preventative initiatives to reduce risk for the business and keep assets and people safe.

"Claude's ability to understand complex security protocols, reason about multiple data streams, and explain its decisions makes it uniquely suited for security operations," said Jamie Neuwirth, Head of Startups, Anthropic. "Through HiveWatch's platform, Claude works alongside security teams, augmenting their expertise by rapidly processing alerts and providing contextual insights that help professionals make better-informed decisions. When security teams and AI work together this way, professionals can focus their expertise on strategic threat analysis and critical response planning, while maintaining full visibility into the AI's decision-making process."

Early Adopters Among Fortune 500 Enterprises

The collaboration marks a pivotal moment in modernizing an industry that has remained largely unchanged as it releases to an initial group of Fortune 500 enterprises ready to revolutionize physical security through advanced AI integration. Initial early customers include a $300 billion public technology company, a $200 billion life sciences company, a $150 billion marketplace, a $30 billion Fortune 500 retailer, a $30 billion public gaming company, and a healthcare system – all of whom have requested to remain anonymous because of security implications.

"HiveWatch stands apart with their enterprise-scale security platform," said the confidential $300B public technology company's Chief Security Officer. "We anticipate their AI Operator will transform how we approach security operations, enabling our team of operators to evolve into strategic security analysts while strengthening our entire global security program."

The HiveWatch AI Operator will be available to enterprise customers starting in January 2025. Early access programs have already begun with select Fortune 500 companies across financial services, technology, healthcare, retail, and life sciences sectors.

For more information about HiveWatch's AI-powered security solutions, visit www.hivewatch.com/AI.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety and research company that creates reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. Their flagship product is Claude, an AI assistant that is designed to be powerful, reliable and steerable.

About HiveWatch

HiveWatch solves some of the physical security industry's biggest and most frustrating challenges including false alarms, tailgating, integration of disparate security technologies, lack of data and analytics, and operational inefficiencies. Built by experienced security professionals, the HiveWatch® GSOC Operating System allows security teams to bring together information, data, and technologies into a single platform that improves their overall security posture, reduces noise and complexity, and delivers more intelligence across the organization. Learn more at www.hivewatch.com.

"When security teams and AI work together this way, professionals can focus their expertise on strategic threat analysis and critical response planning, while maintaining full visibility into the AI's decision-making process."

