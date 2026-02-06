HJI Supply Chain Solutions selects Cartesian Kinetics' Carte+ Robotic Solution to increase throughput by 5X

With Carte+, Cartesian Kinetics offers a comprehensive solution that adapts to already built TPL warehouses, unlocking transformative throughput gains without forcing costly facility redesigns. Jayendran Balasubramanian, CEO, Cartesiani Kinetics Post this

Unlike traditional robotic automation systems that require extensive floor preparation or rack replacement, Carte+ is designed to flexibly retrofit into existing warehouses without disrupting ongoing operations. The high-performance picking and replenishment system integrates directly with HJI's current racking, allowing for rapid deployment and immediate operational impact.

Maurice Stallard II, Director, Manufacturing and Engineering at HJI Supply Chain Solutions, said: "As a 3PL, our success depends on how quickly we can adapt to customer demand without disrupting operations. Carte+ gives us a powerful way to increase picking speed and accuracy while working within our existing facility - delivering immediate value and long-term scalability."

Kimberly Barr, Head of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Cartesian Kinetics, added:

"3PLs today are under intense pressure to deliver more with less - faster throughput, tighter margins, and greater flexibility - yet many are held back by legacy infrastructure and labor costs. Carte+ is a compact, retrofit-ready automation solution that unlocks performance gains without the disruption or capital intensity of traditional systems. We're excited to partner with HJI to prove what this next generation of robotics can do for real-world fulfillment operations."

Jayendran Balasubramanian, CEO and Co-Founder of Cartesian Kinetics, said: "The reality in today's fulfillment landscape is that most warehouses were never designed for automation - but the demand for speed, accuracy, and scale keeps accelerating. With Carte+, we engineered a solution that adapts to what's already built, unlocking transformative throughput gains without forcing costly facility redesigns. Our partnership with HJI proves how retrofit robotics can drive real operational outcomes for 3PLs and help businesses stay competitive as customer expectations continue to rise."

Once fully deployed, Carte+ will enable HJI to process 400+ units per hour, delivering fast, consistent throughput from a condensed, space-efficient robotic solution. Compared to traditional automation layouts, the system significantly reduces the amount of floor space required while preserving the flexibility needed to scale operations and support multiple customers simultaneously.

HJI plans to expand capacity rapidly with new brands in 2026 and position itself as a transformative partner in the 3PL space.

Condrad Daniels, President of HJI Supply Chain Solutions, said: "This investment reflects our commitment to growing alongside our customers while maintaining service excellence. With Carte+ scheduled to go live by early April, we're moving quickly to scale fulfillment capacity, respond faster to demand, and deliver the performance our customers expect - without sacrificing operational flexibility."

The deployment at HJI's Louisville facility underscores a growing shift among 3PLs toward flexible and rapidly deployable automation that delivers high throughput in a compact footprint - without the cost and complexity of conventional warehouse redesigns.

To learn more about Carte+ Omni Rack Robotics and how retrofit-ready automation can unlock higher throughput, reduced labor dependence, and faster time to value, visit www.cartesiankinetics.com or contact Kimberly Barr at [email protected] to schedule a personalized demo.To learn more about HJI Supply Chain Solutions and how its scalable, technology-driven fulfillment services help e-commerce and omnichannel brands increase speed, accuracy, and throughput, visit www.hjisupplychain.com or contact Maurice Stallard II at [email protected] to discuss your fulfillment and automation strategy.

ABOUT CARTESIAN KINETICS

Cartesian Kinetics is a robotic fulfillment automation company delivering high-throughput solutions for modern warehouses and distribution centers. Based in San Jose, California, the company is the creator of Carte+, the world's first Omni Rack Robotics system. Designed to retrofit seamlessly into existing facilities, Carte+ enables operators to increase throughput, reduce labor dependence, and maximize space utilization—without disruptive infrastructure changes. Cartesian Kinetics helps 3PLs and fulfillment operators scale faster with flexible, compact automation built for real-world operations.

ABOUT HJI SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS

HJI Supply Chain Solutions is a full-service third-party logistics (3PL) provider delivering scalable fulfillment, warehousing, and supply chain services for e-commerce and omnichannel brands. Based in Louisville, Kentucky, HJI helps customers grow through flexible operations, rapid onboarding, and technology-driven fulfillment solutions.

Known for its customer-first approach and operational agility, HJI partners closely with clients to improve speed, accuracy, and scalability across their fulfillment networks. Through continued investment in advanced automation technologies, HJI enables higher throughput, greater efficiency, and long-term value for its customers.

