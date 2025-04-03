H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery Expands into Florida with Weston Cosmetic Surgery Center Acquisition

Strengthening its position as one of the largest privately held aesthetics brands
CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery, a leading name in aesthetic and cosmetic surgery under the management of Aesthetic Management Group (AMG), is thrilled to announce its acquisition of Weston Cosmetic Surgery Center, a premier cosmetic surgery practice and med spa serving the greater Miami and Fort Lauderdale area under the leadership of Charles Messa, M.D., FACS. This highly strategic acquisition reflects H/K/B's commitment to partnering with best-in-class surgeons to provide patients with premier aesthetic healthcare while upholding its core values of Health, Knowledge, and Beauty.
With this transaction, H/K/B now has eleven locations across six southeastern and Sunbelt states. The partnership with Messa, in which he is maintaining partial ownership of the Weston practice, will support future acquisition opportunities in Florida and further strengthen H/K/B's national reputation for best-in-class patient-centered cosmetic surgery and med spa services.
"Dr. Messa's leadership and expertise in aesthetic surgery are second to none. His dedication to patient care and his remarkable achievements make him the ideal partner as we expand into Florida. This partnership is a significant step forward in H/K/B's mission to partner with the best in the field, and we are honored to collaborate with Dr. Messa in providing unmatched care to patients across the region," said Bill Kortesis, M.D., FACS, co-founder of H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery.
Gaurav Bharti, M.D., FACS, co-founder of H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery, added, "Dr. Messa is widely regarded as one of the foremost plastic surgeons in the nation, and his exceptional skill and reputation are well-known across the industry. This partnership allows us to combine H/K/B's world-class resources with Dr. Messa's unparalleled expertise, setting a new standard for excellence in South Florida. We are incredibly excited to work alongside him."
Under Messa's leadership, Weston Cosmetic Surgery Center has provided exceptional patient care and outstanding results to the South Florida area since 2000. Through the partnership with H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery, Messa and the Weston team will continue to provide their patients with the highest level of care while also benefiting from H/K/B's strategic business practices and operational support.
"We're thrilled to join the H/K/B team," said Messa. "Our commitment to delivering top-quality patient care and exceptional results remains the same, now with even more support from H/K/B to enhance the entire experience for our patients and our practice."
H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery (H/K/B), one of the largest privately held cosmetic surgery practices in the United States, provides premier cosmetic surgery and med spa services at eleven locations in five Southeastern and Sunbelt states. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., H/K/B is owned by the leading aesthetics management service operator, Aesthetic Management Group (AMG). With a focus on health, knowledge, and beauty, H/K/B is committed to advancing the beauty and wellness industry through innovative practices and continuous education.
Aesthetic Management Group (AMG) is a premier management organization focused on providing operational, financial, and marketing support to the H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery group of aesthetic practices. AMG's mission is to help practices achieve sustainable growth while maintaining the highest standards of patient care.
