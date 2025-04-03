H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery Expands into Florida with Weston Cosmetic Surgery Center Acquisition

"We're thrilled to join the H/K/B team," said Messa. "Our commitment to delivering top-quality patient care and exceptional results remains the same, now with even more support from H/K/B to enhance the entire experience for our patients and our practice." Post this

"Dr. Messa's leadership and expertise in aesthetic surgery are second to none. His dedication to patient care and his remarkable achievements make him the ideal partner as we expand into Florida. This partnership is a significant step forward in H/K/B's mission to partner with the best in the field, and we are honored to collaborate with Dr. Messa in providing unmatched care to patients across the region," said Bill Kortesis, M.D., FACS, co-founder of H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery.

Gaurav Bharti, M.D., FACS, co-founder of H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery, added, "Dr. Messa is widely regarded as one of the foremost plastic surgeons in the nation, and his exceptional skill and reputation are well-known across the industry. This partnership allows us to combine H/K/B's world-class resources with Dr. Messa's unparalleled expertise, setting a new standard for excellence in South Florida. We are incredibly excited to work alongside him."

Under Messa's leadership, Weston Cosmetic Surgery Center has provided exceptional patient care and outstanding results to the South Florida area since 2000. Through the partnership with H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery, Messa and the Weston team will continue to provide their patients with the highest level of care while also benefiting from H/K/B's strategic business practices and operational support.

"We're thrilled to join the H/K/B team," said Messa. "Our commitment to delivering top-quality patient care and exceptional results remains the same, now with even more support from H/K/B to enhance the entire experience for our patients and our practice."

About H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery

H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery (H/K/B), one of the largest privately held cosmetic surgery practices in the United States, provides premier cosmetic surgery and med spa services at eleven locations in five Southeastern and Sunbelt states. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., H/K/B is owned by the leading aesthetics management service operator, Aesthetic Management Group (AMG). With a focus on health, knowledge, and beauty, H/K/B is committed to advancing the beauty and wellness industry through innovative practices and continuous education.

About Aesthetic Management Group

Aesthetic Management Group (AMG) is a premier management organization focused on providing operational, financial, and marketing support to the H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery group of aesthetic practices. AMG's mission is to help practices achieve sustainable growth while maintaining the highest standards of patient care.

