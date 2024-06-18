H/K/B Forms Strategic Partnership with Plastic Surgery Center of Nashville

"We are thrilled to welcome the Plastic Surgery Center of Nashville to the H/K/B family," expressed Dr. Gaurav Bharti, Co-Founder of H/K/B and KBMG. Post this

For decades, the Plastic Surgery Center of Nashville has set the standard for exceptional surgical outcomes and patient satisfaction. Under the expert leadership of Dr. Gingrass and Dr. Haws, the center has garnered a stellar reputation for its innovative techniques and compassionate care. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the journeys of both H/K/B and the Plastic Surgery Center of Nashville, heralding a new era of growth and enhanced patient care.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Plastic Surgery Center of Nashville to the H/K/B family," expressed Dr. Gaurav Bharti, Co-Founder of H/K/B and KBMG. "This acquisition allows us to further our mission of providing the highest standard of care and expanding our reach to serve more patients. Together, we will continue to help our clients be the best version of themself."

H/K/B is globally recognized for its dedication to providing cosmetic surgeons and aesthetic providers with the resources and support needed to deliver unparalleled patient care. By integrating the Plastic Surgery Center of Nashville into the H/K/B family, the company aims to elevate the quality and range of services available to patients in the Nashville area.

"We are delighted to join the H/K/B brand and continue delivering the exceptional care our patients deserve," expressed Dr. Gingrass and Dr. Haws in a joint statement. "The support and resources provided by Dr. Bharti and Dr. Kortesis will enable us to enhance our services and reach new heights in patient satisfaction and medical innovation."

The Plastic Surgery Center of Nashville boasts a legacy of accolades and accomplishments. Dr. Gingrass, a pioneer in ultrasound-assisted liposuction (UAL), is a third-generation plastic surgeon and has achieved national recognition for her expertise in body contouring. She has spoken at prestigious plastic surgery symposia globally, as has Dr. Haws. Both Dr. Gingrass and Dr. Haws are Clinical Assistant Professors of Plastic Surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. They are board certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery, Fellows of the American College of Surgeons, and members of the American Association of Plastic Surgeons, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and The Aesthetic Society (The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery). Dr. Haws is the Immediate Past President of the Aesthetic Society and has served on their Board of Directors for 10 years. Part of her presidential platform was the need for plastic surgeons to take the lead in the aesthetic medicine space and this partnership with HKB certainly continues that goal. Dr. Gingrass and Dr. Haws have been in practice together for over 22 years and specialize in breast enhancement and body contouring, focusing on helping patients regain their pre-pregnancy or pre-weight loss bodies. They join HKB with their staff of 10 dedicated women, some of whom have been with them for over 20 years.

"Dr. Mary Gingrass and Dr. Melinda Haws are pioneers in their field, and their commitment to excellence and patient-centric approach aligns perfectly with our values of health, knowledge, and beauty," said Dr. Bill Kortesis, Co-Founder of H/K/B and KBMG. "We are honored to join forces with such distinguished professionals and to work together in pursuit of continuous improvement."

Patients can expect a seamless transition and continued access to the same high-quality care they have come to trust. H/K/B is committed to maintaining the legacy of excellence established by the Plastic Surgery Center of Nashville while introducing new and innovative services to meet the evolving needs of the community.

About H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery

H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery (H/K/B), one of the largest privately held cosmetic surgery brands in the United States, is composed of ten aesthetic treatment centers. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, H/K/B is owned by the leading aesthetics management service operator, Kortesis Bharti Management Group, LLC. With a focus on health, knowledge, and beauty, H/K/B is committed to advancing the beauty and wellness industry through innovative practices and continuous education.

Media Contact

