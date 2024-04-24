H&M Bay, Inc. Announces Northern California Inbound Pick-up Area Expansion

"Our California expansion is a natural progression for our company as we look to provide exceptional service to our customers from coast-to-coast," said Walter Messick III, Vice President and Partner, H&M Bay." Post this

For more than four decades, H&M Bay has been driving excellence in the industry with its logistical expertise, superior service and innovative technology. Their dispatch team moves more than 20 million pounds of freight per week in more than 7,000 weekly shipments. H&M Bay meets stringent refrigerated transport and storage requirements in every mile of the cold chain journey.

"Our California expansion is a natural progression for our company as we look to provide exceptional service to our customers from coast-to-coast," said Walter Messick III, Vice President and Partner, H&M Bay. "Our growth is a testament to our hardworking, dedicated employees, our vast network of independent truckers, and most of all, our valued customers who trust us to serve them," added Messick.

H&M Bay's strategically located consolidation centers across the country, paired with its commitment to adopting and enhancing web-based systems for ordering and tracking, has earned them a spot among Food Logistics' standout 'Top 3PL' companies list for more than a decade.

H&M Bay serves customers nationwide and was built in the early 1980s by co-founders Walter Messick Jr. and Lawrence Hayman. From the first 10-person office in Hurlock, Maryland to the more than 500 employees across 9 locations today, H&M Bay continues to carry a strong legacy forward. The company specializes in frozen and refrigerated LTL transportation for manufacturers, retailers and distributors who rely on H&M Bay to transport their frozen and refrigerated commodities, includingbaked goods, dairy and deli products, meat, seafood, prepared foods and other perishable goods. H&M Bay is proud to deliver and store for larger, established companies as well as start-up companies with smaller transportation and storage needs.

Founded in 1982, H&M Bay has built a reputation as the country's premier logistics provider for LTL frozen and refrigerated commodities. Headquartered in Federalsburg, Maryland, H&M Bay also has operations in California, Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington. For more than four decades, H&M Bay's commitment to operational excellence, new technology and superior customer service remain unwavering as they efficiently consolidate, store and deliver through their vast nationwide carrier network of independent truckers. To learn more about H&M Bay or experience first-hand their award-winning logistics and operations, connect with them at: https://www.hmbayinc.com/, and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram

