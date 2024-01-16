H&M Bay, Inc. Announces Promotion of Kevin McMahan to Director of Operations

"Under Kevin's leadership, no matter the role, H&M Bay has always seen positive changes and results, and I expect no less in his new assignment,"said H&M Bay Vice President and Partner, Walt Messick III. Post this

"We are grateful to have such committed, hardworking employees at H&M Bay and Kevin exemplifies this," said H&M Bay Vice President and Partner, Walt Messick III. "Under his leadership, no matter the role, H&M Bay has always seen positive changes and results, and I expect no less in his new assignment."

For more than four decades, H&M Bay has stood out among temperature-controlled LTL transportation companies. Their dispatch team moves 20 million pounds of freight per week in more than 7,000 weekly shipments, and the company's success story largely stems from the loyal employees and big family culture that thrives among its employees.

With 230 full-time employees and more than 500 part-time employees, H&M Bay operations span coast to coast, and from dispatch to warehousing to IT to accounting to their network of independent truckers, the team works seamlessly to succeed together. Since its humble beginnings back in 1982 by co-founders and former truckers Lawrence Hayman and Walter Messick, H&M Bay has grown exponentially over the past four decades while also winning numerous logistics provider awards such as being named a 'Top 3PL' Provider for more than 10 consecutive years in a row. The company is led by Vice President and Partner Walt Messick, III, son of co-founder Walter Messick, Jr.

Founded in 1982, H&M Bay has built a reputation as the country's premier logistics provider for LTL frozen and refrigerated commodities. Headquartered in Federalsburg, Maryland, H&M Bay also has operations in California, Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington. For more than 40 years, H&M Bay's commitment to operational excellence, new technology and superior customer service remain unwavering as they efficiently consolidate, store and deliver through their expansive network of independent truckers. To learn more about H&M Bay or experience first-hand their award-winning logistics and operations, connect with them at: https://www.hmbayinc.com/, and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

