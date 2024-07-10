H&M Bay, Inc. Recognized as 'Carrier of the Year' - New Award Salutes Top LTL Performance

"It's an honor to be recognized with this award from our valued customer, Trident Seafoods," stated Walt Messick III, Partner and Vice President at H&M Bay. "This recognition is a testament to our dedicated employees and our expansive network of truckers," added Messick. Post this

This is the first annual LTL 'Carrier of the Year' award issued by Trident Seafoods. The award evaluates performance based upon on time, tender acceptance, integration and volume. H&M Bay was recognized among a sea of industry competitors.

"It's an honor to be recognized with this award from our valued customer, Trident Seafoods," stated Walt Messick III, Partner and Vice President at H&M Bay. "This recognition is a testament to our dedicated employees and our expansive network of truckers. We are very proud of our team and grateful for customers like Trident," added Messick.

About H&M Bay, Inc.

Founded in 1982, H&M Bay has built a reputation as the country's premier logistics provider for LTL frozen and refrigerated commodities. Headquartered in Federalsburg, Maryland, H&M Bay also has operations in California, Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington. For more than four decades, H&M Bay's commitment to operational excellence, new technology and superior customer service remains unwavering as they efficiently consolidate, store and deliver through their expansive network of independent truckers. To learn more about H&M Bay or experience first-hand their award-winning logistics and operations, connect with them at: https://www.hmbayinc.com/, and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Trident Seafoods

Trident Seafoods is North America's largest vertically integrated seafood harvesting and processing company. Trident is a privately held, 100 percent USA-owned company with global operations in 6 countries and serves customers in almost 60 countries. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington (USA), Trident employs approximately 9,000 people worldwide each year and partners with over 5,400 independent fishermen and crewmembers. Trident harvests and processes virtually every commercial species of salmon, whitefish, and crab harvested in the North Pacific and Alaska. The global supply chain also includes cultured and wild species from a network of trusted sources worldwide. Follow Trident on the Web at www.tridentseafoods.com or on social media at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube or LinkedIn

