H&M Bay, Inc's Crystal Cheney Named Recipient of 2023 Women in Supply Chain Award

"This year, we received over 400 submissions, the highest amount of applications not only for this award, but also for all of our awards," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive.

"Women have been making a significant impact in supply chain management, contributing to the growth and innovation of the supply chain industry. As more women join the supply chain workforce, they bring diverse perspectives that can help address complex supply chain problems and improve global supply chain operations. It is important that we empower, recognize and elevate these achievements through initiatives like the Women in Supply Chain Award, as seen through the overwhelming response. Congratulations to all the winners, those who nominated others and the bravery of those who nominated themselves," adds Sarah Barnes-Humphrey, founder of Let's Talk Supply Chain podcast and Blended Pledge project, both exclusive sponsors of the Women in Supply Chain award.

Go to to view the full list of winners. Recipients will be honored at this year's Women in Supply Chain Forum, set to take place Nov. 14-15, 2023 in Atlanta. Go to to register and learn more.

About Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive also operate SCN Summit and Women in Supply Chain Forum. Go to and to learn more.

About H&M Bay Inc.

Founded in 1982, H&M Bay has built a reputation as the country's premier logistics provider for LTL frozen and refrigerated commodities. Headquartered in Federalsburg, Maryland, H&M Bay also has operations in California, Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Washington. For nearly four decades, H&M Bay's commitment to operational excellence, new technology and superior customer service remain unwavering as they efficiently consolidate, store and deliver through their expansive network of independent truckers. To learn more about H&M Bay or experience first-hand their award-winning logistics and operations, connect with them at: , and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

