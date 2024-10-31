hōm neuro: The Trailblazers of In-Home EEG Monitoring Are Back, Reimagining the Future of Neurodiagnostic Care with Cutting-Edge Technology and a Bold Vision for Growth

"This isn't our first rodeo... We're building a future where technology, automation, and personalized care come together to deliver an unmatched level of service to our patients. We're excited to be back, bringing fresh energy and ideas to an industry we love—and we're just getting started." Post this

"After over a decade of seeing this field evolve, the opportunities for innovation are incredible," said Conor M. Butts, Founder & President of hōm neuro. "We're building a future where technology, automation, and personalized care come together to deliver an unmatched level of service to our patients. We're excited to be back, bringing fresh energy and ideas to an industry we love—and we're just getting started."

Disruption in a Time of Opportunity

The in-home EEG monitoring industry has experienced a whirlwind of challenges and changes over the past few years. The pandemic introduced early headwinds that many companies, burdened with debt, overhead, and high management costs, found difficult to navigate. As CPT codes were restructured, and rate reductions took effect, only the most adaptable companies survived. Since then, the industry has rebounded, with over 300 providers now in the market and a steady 10% CAGR. This growth trajectory could see the traditional outpatient monitoring segment grow to over $500 million by 2028—and potentially double that with emerging technologies coming to market over the next 12 to 18 months.

"This isn't our first rodeo. We're approaching this with a level of foresight that was not possible before," said Butts. "Every business process at hōm neuro is infused with AI, and automation is at the heart of our operations. This time, we're not just delivering a service—we're building a scalable, tech-driven platform that can adapt to an ever-changing market."

Redefining the Future with Technology and Innovation

hōm neuro is strategically positioned to take advantage of acquisition opportunities in an industry that has become fragmented and ripe for consolidation. The company plans to expand rapidly by blending organic growth with selective acquisitions of local and regional market leaders. Core values and fundamentals will guide the acquisitions, ensuring that potential partners align with hōm neuro's commitment to quality and service. And the vision doesn't stop there. hōm neuro is actively exploring a franchise model slated for launch in 2025, designed to foster ownership among the very professionals who have propelled the industry forward since its inception. "Imagine empowering the sales and clinical leaders who built this industry from the ground up," Butts added. "By combining our technological infrastructure with local expertise, we can create a win-win model that fuels business ownership and personal growth, ultimately elevating the level of care for patients nationwide."

As hōm neuro continues to make waves in the industry, the company has set its sights on attracting top-tier talent eager to be part of a mission-driven organization that prioritizes innovation and quality of care. With a renewed focus on scalable processes, cutting-edge technology, and an opportunistic approach to expansion, hōm neuro is well-positioned to not only reclaim its legacy but to surpass it in ways that will shape the future of neurodiagnostic care.

Founded in 2024, hōm neuro, Inc. is a Texas-based company that provides in-home EEG monitoring services. With a leadership team that pioneered the industry, hōm neuro is now set to disrupt the space once more, leveraging AI, automation, and emerging technologies to redefine neurodiagnostic care. The company's innovative business model combines organic growth with strategic acquisitions and is paving the way for a potential franchise opportunity to empower entrepreneur-types in the field.

