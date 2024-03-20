HMC Architects Named to Fast Company's 2024 Most Innovative Companies List

"At HMC, innovation is not just a buzzword; it's ingrained in our DNA as we aim to positively impact communities and prioritize the well-being and development of our employee-owners," said HMC President and CEO Brian Staton. Post this

"We are honored to be recognized as one of Fast Company's most innovative companies," said HMC President and CEO Brian Staton. At HMC, innovation is not just a buzzword; it's ingrained in our DNA as we aim to positively impact communities and prioritize the well-being and development of our employee-owners. Our commitment to pay equity, robust leadership development programs, and fostering a culture of internal talent development are just a few examples of how our Design for Good ethos differentiates us within the industry."

Through initiatives like the firm's Community Impact Index and the Designing Futures Foundation (DFF), HMC evaluates and invests in projects and organizations that contribute positively to local and global communities. The DFF's commitment to supporting underrepresented students and creative changemakers reflects HMC's dedication to social responsibility and creating opportunities for those historically marginalized. Additionally, HMC's focus on healthcare design innovation addresses critical needs by ensuring access to medical care in underserved communities, showcasing the firm's proactive stance in addressing societal challenges through design solutions.

HMC's dedication to nurturing the diversity of talent and ideas is evident in its equitable business practices initiative and minority-majority firm status. With a workforce composition that surpasses industry benchmarks for diversity, HMC actively fosters an environment where varied perspectives thrive. This enriches the firm's creative output and ability to serve clients and communities effectively. By embracing inclusivity at all levels, HMC continues to lead by example in promoting equity, diversity, and inclusion within the architecture industry, setting a standard for impactful design and responsible business practices.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of the year's most anticipated editorial efforts. Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress worldwide and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the world's most valuable companies.

