HME Business Announces 2024 New Product Award Winners Honoring Industry Standouts

HME Business announces winners of its 2024 New Product Awards.
CLEVELAND, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HME Business, published by WTWH Healthcare, a WTWH Media, LLC company, is proud to announce the winners of the 2024 New Product Award winners.
The HME Business New Product Awards recognize outstanding innovations throughout the home medical equipment (HME) industry across a range of technology categories, from respiratory and sleep to mobility, accessibility, and much more.
HME Business Editor-in-Chief Laurie Watanabe said of this year's entries, "Today's home medical equipment providers are expected to do so much: to supply the medically necessary equipment that patients need, to educate patients learning about their technology, and to support patient adherence, all while also operating efficient, streamlined businesses. That's a lot to ask, especially given today's restrictive reimbursement rates! Congratulations to the HME Business New Product Award winners who are supporting all those goals via creative thinking and brilliant engineering, all while keeping the patient at the center of the process."
Robert Holly, Executive Editor of WTWH Healthcare, "The 2024 HME Business Product Awards highlight the incredible innovation and dedication within the home medical equipment industry. This year's winners demonstrate the ongoing commitment to improving patient care, enhancing provider efficiency, and addressing the unique challenges of the HME sector. We're proud to celebrate these exceptional products and the companies behind them."
This year's winners are:
Accessibility: Ramps, Home
Freedom Folding Ramp
National Ramp
Accreditation
DME/Rx E-Commerce Protection Accreditation Program
The Compliance Team
Bath Safety
Bellavita Dive Bath Lift
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
Mobility Scooters
Go Go Carbon
Pride Mobility
Go Go Elite Traveller 2
Pride Mobility
Power Wheelchairs, Complex Rehab
Avid Ultra 3A Group 2 Power Wheelchair with 3 Actuators
Merits USA
Power Wheelchairs, Consumer
Jazzy Air MED
Pride Mobility
Repair and Service
ATLAS-FIOS New Hire Technician Program
ATLAS-FIOS
Respiratory: Portable Equipment
iGo2 Portable Oxygen Concentrator with Bluetooth
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
Sleep: Mask
Fits F20 CPAP Cushion
Advanced Medical Resources
Staffing Systems and Solutions
The TBO Superior Training Model
Tactical Back Office
Walkers and Rollators
Nitro Sprint Rollator
Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare
