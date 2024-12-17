HME Business Announces 2024 New Product Award Winners Honoring Industry Standouts

"This year's winners demonstrate the ongoing commitment to improving patient care, enhancing provider efficiency, and addressing the unique challenges of the HME sector." — Robert Holly, Executive Editor, WTWH Healthcare Post this

HME Business Editor-in-Chief Laurie Watanabe said of this year's entries, "Today's home medical equipment providers are expected to do so much: to supply the medically necessary equipment that patients need, to educate patients learning about their technology, and to support patient adherence, all while also operating efficient, streamlined businesses. That's a lot to ask, especially given today's restrictive reimbursement rates! Congratulations to the HME Business New Product Award winners who are supporting all those goals via creative thinking and brilliant engineering, all while keeping the patient at the center of the process."

Robert Holly, Executive Editor of WTWH Healthcare, "The 2024 HME Business Product Awards highlight the incredible innovation and dedication within the home medical equipment industry. This year's winners demonstrate the ongoing commitment to improving patient care, enhancing provider efficiency, and addressing the unique challenges of the HME sector. We're proud to celebrate these exceptional products and the companies behind them."

This year's winners are:

Accessibility: Ramps, Home

Freedom Folding Ramp

National Ramp

Accreditation

DME/Rx E-Commerce Protection Accreditation Program

The Compliance Team

Bath Safety

Bellavita Dive Bath Lift

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Mobility Scooters

Go Go Carbon

Pride Mobility

Go Go Elite Traveller 2

Pride Mobility

Power Wheelchairs, Complex Rehab

Avid Ultra 3A Group 2 Power Wheelchair with 3 Actuators

Merits USA

Power Wheelchairs, Consumer

Jazzy Air MED

Pride Mobility

Repair and Service

ATLAS-FIOS New Hire Technician Program

ATLAS-FIOS

Respiratory: Portable Equipment

iGo2 Portable Oxygen Concentrator with Bluetooth

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Sleep: Mask

Fits F20 CPAP Cushion

Advanced Medical Resources

Staffing Systems and Solutions

The TBO Superior Training Model

Tactical Back Office

Walkers and Rollators

Nitro Sprint Rollator

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

