HME Introduces Nitro Vision AI: The First Drive-Thru Solution to Integrate Advanced Computer Vision for Total Visibility

"Nitro Vision AI delivers exactly what operators need—smarter technology to enhance the customer experience," says Scott Mullica, Senior Director of Product Management and Innovation at HME. Post this

"Nitro Vision AI delivers exactly what operators need—smarter technology to enhance the customer experience," says Scott Mullica, Senior Director of Product Management and Innovation at HME. "It provides data-driven insights to optimize your drive-thru by revealing bottlenecks that impact service speed, customer satisfaction, and ultimately, sales."

With Nitro Vision AI, operators gain unparalleled visibility into every stage of the customer journey, from the moment customers enter the queue to when they leave with their order. "Best of all, as an add-on to an existing ZOOM Nitro system, it achieves this in an exceptionally cost-efficient way, making it a powerful and practical solution for today's restaurants," Mullica adds. "The result is a more efficient operation, faster service, happier customers, and a stronger bottom line."

For more information about Nitro Vision AI, please visit qsr.hme.com/zoom/visionai.

About HME Hospitality & Specialty Communications, Inc.

HME has been a pioneer in communication technologies for over 50 years, offering solutions that help businesses improve customer service, streamline operations, and drive growth. HME is trusted by leading QSR brands worldwide for its robust drive-thru systems and software solutions. To learn more, visit www.hme.com/qsr.

HME, Nitro Vision AI and ZOOM Nitro are trademarks of HM Electronics, Inc.

Media Contact

Eliza Ortega, HME, 1 858-848-3984, [email protected], www.hme.com/qsr

SOURCE HME