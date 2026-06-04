HME360 Expands PAR Optimization Functionality to Help HME Providers Automate Replenishment and Improve Inventory Control

New enhancements help HME providers reduce inventory chaos, simplify PAR management and strengthen visibility across warehouses, trucks and remote locations

HOUSTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HME360®, the only inventory optimization solution built for home medical equipment (HME) providers by HME operators, today announced expanded PAR Optimization functionality designed to help organizations reduce inventory chaos, simplify ordering workflows, strengthen inventory control and free up cash tied up in excess inventory across warehouses, branch locations, delivery fleets and consignment environments.

This expansion helps organizations easily keep product levels aligned with real demand, reduce stockouts and over-ordering, and gain better control over equipment spread across warehouses, branches, delivery vehicles and remote locations.

Many HME providers still rely on spreadsheets, manual reviews, disconnected ordering processes, and visual shelf checks to manage product levels throughout the business, which requires significant manual effort and ongoing oversight.

"HME providers are still spending too much time and money managing equipment manually, chasing down equipment, carrying excess inventory and reacting to issues after they disrupt warehouse and field operations," said John Skoro, CEO and Co-Founder of HME360. "These new enhancements are designed to simplify PAR management, strengthen product consistency, provide better insight into inventory performance and support more informed operational and financial decisions."

HME360's expanded PAR Optimization enhancements are designed to address three of the biggest challenges in HME operations: setting and maintaining PAR levels, identifying PAR inventory exceptions to better balance inventory across locations, and understanding how product decisions affect overall financial performance and warehouse efficiency.

Automated PAR Recommendation Workflows

The new Automated PAR Recommendation workflows help teams keep the right equipment in the right location without relying on manual counts, spreadsheets, or "eyeball" reordering.

The workflows reduce the labor-intensive process of determining how to set PARs for items and then maintaining them based on utilization patterns, days-on-hand targets, lead times, and operational buffers. Teams can apply recommendations more efficiently throughout the business while creating greater product availability and ordering accuracy.

Inventory PAR Exception Monitoring

HME360's new Inventory Exception Monitoring functionality provides visibility into below-min inventory, excess equipment, over-max product levels, transfer opportunities and ordering exceptions across warehouses, branches and remote locations.

The functionality is designed to identify inventory imbalances earlier, reduce reactive inventory management, and minimize the burden associated with manual inventory reviews, emergency transfers, and day-to-day firefighting.

Inventory Turns & Inventory Strategy Visibility

The release also introduces new Inventory Turns and Inventory Strategy visibility reporting designed to give organizations better insight into asset utilization, days on hand, slow-moving equipment, and overall inventory investment performance.

The reporting helps organizations identify excess stock trends, strengthen inventory turns, reduce cash tied up in underutilized assets, and make more informed decisions about equipment investment throughout the business.

"Inventory issues create daily headaches for HME providers," said Bryan Hines, President and Co-Founder of HME360. "Organizations need systems that actually reflect what is happening in the warehouse, in the vans and in the field while staying aligned with the billing system. These enhancements support a broader shift toward more scalable, automated, and strategically managed warehouse and ordering processes."

The release also reflects HME360's broader move toward automation workflows that reduce manual work, strengthen decision-making, and help teams respond faster to day-to-day warehouse and field issues.

HME360's expanded PAR Optimization solution is designed to help organizations reduce inventory chaos, streamline ordering workflows, strengthen warehouse efficiency, free up resources for growth initiatives, and turn inventory into a strategic advantage.

Visit www.hme360.com to see how HME360 reduces manual inventory work, strengthens visibility and frees up cash for growth.

Media Contact

Bryan Hines, HME360, 1 833-3HME360, [email protected], hme360.com

SOURCE HME360