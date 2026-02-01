HMI Medical Innovations, LLC appoints Hopkinson Consulting LLC as Manager and Ron Hopkinson as President

"The company has assembled a compelling intellectual property portfolio, and I look forward to working closely with stakeholders to further develop these assets and pursue thoughtful licensing and commercialization strategies", stated Mr. Hopkinson. Post this

In his new role, Mr. Hopkinson will be responsible for overseeing HMI's patent portfolio, including the continued development and enhancement of existing patents, evaluation of new intellectual property opportunities, and the execution of licensing and strategic transactions designed to maximize the value of the company's innovations.

"Ron brings exceptional experience in structuring complex transactions and advising growth-oriented businesses," said a spokesperson for HMI Medical Innovations, LLC. "His leadership will be instrumental as the company continues to advance its intellectual property strategy and engage with partners across the healthcare ecosystem."

Mr. Hopkinson is a former senior partner at Cooley LLP, and previously served as a senior partner and Head of the Private Equity Group at both Latham & Watkins LLP and Cadwalader LLP. Throughout his career, he has advised clients on a wide range of sophisticated transactions, including private equity investments, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic financings.

Mr. Hopkinson earned his JD from Harvard Law School (Cum Laude) and BA from Harvard College (Phi Bet Kappa, Magna Cum Laude). He was selected as by The American Lawyer as "Dealmaker of the Year" (2003).

"I am excited to join HMI at an important stage in its development," said Mr. Hopkinson. "The company has assembled a compelling intellectual property portfolio, and I look forward to working closely with stakeholders to further develop these assets and pursue thoughtful licensing and commercialization strategies."

About HMI Medical Innovations, LLC

HMI Medical Innovations, LLC is a Colorado-based company focused on the ownership, development, and strategic management of medical and healthcare-related intellectual property. The company seeks to advance innovation through disciplined patent development and collaborative licensing partnerships.

