HMI Performance Incentives Wins Four MarCom Awards for Strategic Communications

Incentivate Virtual 2022 – Platinum Award in Special Event

Pure VIP Rewards – Platinum Award in Integrated Marketing

Horizon Choice Rewards Program – Gold Award in Integrated Marketing

Trane Supply Tech Rewards – Gold Award in Integrated Marketing

Quote From CEO, Kiwon Chang

Kiwon Chang, CEO of HMI Performance Incentives had this to say, "I'm inspired by our team's commitment to improve each year. We've taken strides to improve our creative process and boost personalized results, which has led to a better participant experience. Our commitment to pair the participant journey with our client's goals and challenges is what helps set us apart. We look forward to driving even more powerful results in the years ahead."

Quote From HMI President, Paul Ferreira

HMI President, Paul Ferreira said, "I am humbled by our team's devotion to continually improve each year. This recognition confirms and validates our team's commitment to providing the most personalized incentive solutions for our clients. We look forward to our continued growth and the ability to drive loyalty by focusing on the participant journey."

About HMI Performance Incentives

People are an organization's most important asset. Using data and behavior-driven methodologies, strategic design, creativity, and empathy, every company can achieve their growth and profit goals through a comprehensive incentive loyalty strategy. Founded in 1980 in Cambridge, MA, HMI Performance Incentives is a global leader in designing and managing incentive loyalty solutions.

About Pure Storage®

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with the highest Net Promoter Score in the industry, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com

About Horizon Distributors, Inc.

As a full-service wholesale distributor of irrigation and landscape maintenance products, Horizon is the preferred landscape and irrigation supplier for green industry professionals.

About Trane Supply

Trane – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – creates comfortable, energy efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. To learn more about Trane Supply and our product portfolio and services, please visit www.tranesupply.com.

Media Contact

Agnes O'Connell, HMI Performance Incentives, 1 7816800264, [email protected], HMI Performance Incentives

