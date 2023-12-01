HMI Performance Incentives Wins Three Awards From Incentive Marketing Association

We're proud to impact local communities around the world – and make a difference. We plan to continue to grow our Corporate Social Responsibility initiative and touch communities wherever we travel. Post this

They picked up awards in three separate categories:

Excellence in Social Responsibility – HMI Performance Incentives

Excellence in Employee Incentive Program – HMI Performance Incentives

Excellence in Sales Incentives – with client Pure Storage, Inc.

Here is how the Incentive Marketing Association defines their Excellence Awards:

"The Excellence Awards (formerly Circle of Excellence) identify and recognize outstanding examples of incentive programs, products and services that are designed and executed by our members. These awards honor the company and the incentive marketing partner for the development and delivery of their program, product, or service."

HMI received the reward for Excellence in Social Responsibility for raising double the funds for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives from the previous year. Moreover, HMI provided much needed aid to communities around the globe.

In addition, they also won an award for Excellence in Employee Incentive Program category for having a 99% enrollment rate, an 82% engagement rate, and positive employee feedback for their internal employee incentive program.

Finally, HMI won the Excellence in Sales Incentives for their work with tech company Pure Storage, Inc. Already in the third year, the Pure VIP Rewards program had an impressive 60% open rate and a net promoter score of 85. That is 60 points higher than the industry average.

Quote From HMI President, Paul Ferreira

HMI President, Paul Ferreira had this to say. "We are very honored to receive these prestigious awards from the Incentive Marketing Association. The entire team at HMI works hard to provide compelling solutions for our clients and their participants. I'm especially proud of our award for Corporate Social Responsibility. It is a focus of our corporate culture to give back wherever we can through our group travel solutions. We're proud to impact local communities around the world – and make a difference. We plan to continue to grow our Corporate Social Responsibility initiative and touch communities wherever we travel."

Quote From CEO, Kiwon Chang

"It is with honor that HMI Performance Incentives accepts these Excellence awards from Incentive Marketing Association. Winning these awards in three very meaningful categories this year is especially gratifying," said Kiwon Chang, CEO of HMI Performance Incentives. "Our Excellence in Social Responsibility award underscores our efforts to raise awareness and support for global communities. The Excellence in Employee Incentive Program awards highlight our commitment to our employees in fostering a culture of empowerment and creativity. We are proud to win the Excellence in Sales Incentives award as it validates the hard work we do for our clients. Working with Pure Storage has been an incredibly rewarding experience – to achieve client objectives by surpassing industry norms and unlocking growth opportunities."

About HMI Performance Incentives

People are an organization's most important asset. Using data and behavior-driven methodologies, strategic design, creativity, and empathy, every company can achieve their growth and profit goals through a comprehensive incentive loyalty strategy. Founded in 1980 in Cambridge, MA, HMI Performance Incentives is a global leader in designing and managing incentive loyalty solutions.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) gives technologists their time back. Pure delivers a modern data experience that empowers organizations to run their operations as a true, automated, storage as-a-service model seamlessly across multiple clouds. One of the fastest-growing enterprise IT companies in history, Pure helps customers put data to use while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers is among the happiest in the world.

