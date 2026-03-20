H&N Texas Appoints Phillip Cooper as Chief Corporate Development Officer

H&N Texas today announced that Phillip Cooper has joined the company as Chief Corporate Development Officer, where he will lead strategic capital markets initiatives, support the expansion of new franchise locations, and drive strategic relationships and long-term growth objectives across the Texas market.

DALLAS, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- H&N Texas today announced that Phillip Cooper has joined the company as Chief Corporate Development Officer, where he will lead strategic capital markets initiatives, support the expansion of new franchise locations, and drive strategic relationships and long-term growth objectives across the Texas market.

Mr. Cooper has more than 35 years of experience in investment banking, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital formation. Throughout his career, he has advised founder-led and middle-market companies on growth strategy, equity and debt financing, and complex strategic transactions. His background includes senior leadership roles at national and boutique investment banks, as well as experience as a successful entrepreneur who founded, financed, scaled, and ultimately sold his own operating business, giving him a firsthand perspective advising owners navigating the sale of their businesses or evaluating acquisitions for growth.

In his new role, Mr. Cooper will focus on strategic relationships and capital markets opportunities to support H&N Texas' expansion plans, working closely with management to structure investment opportunities and engage high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and strategic capital partners. He will also play a key role in developing strategic relationships, evaluating growth initiatives, and helping align corporate development activities with the company's long-term objectives.

"Phillip's experience in Investment Banking, equity and debt financing, executing transactions, and working directly with founders makes him a strong addition to our leadership team," said Frank Muller, CEO of H&N Texas. "As we continue to scale across Texas with a variety of exciting business concepts and ventures, his expertise will be instrumental in supporting disciplined growth and expanding our footprint."

About H&N Texas

H&N Texas is an operations, development and investment platform that seeks to scale exciting franchise concepts across the State of Texas. H&N Texas is focused on rapidly expanding national brands in the health, wellness, fitness and beauty segments.

Our first platform investment is Hammer and Nails Luxury Men's Grooming, which is a premium men's grooming franchise offering upscale haircuts, beard grooming, hand and foot care, and other services in a refined, club-like environment. The brand has proven successful nationally, with 58 plus locations open and more than 150 additional locations licensed as of December 2025, reflecting strong franchise demand and a scalable membership based recurring revenue growth model. Hammer & Nails is designed to deliver a consistent, elevated experience that blends professional grooming with hospitality, creating a destination rather than a commodity service.

Media Contact

Phillip Cooper, H&N Texas, 1 3106125222, [email protected], https://hammerandnailsfranchise.com/?_gl=1%2Aj8pt3p%2A_gcl_au%2AMjA4MzgzMjgzOC4xNzczODU4MzE1

SOURCE H&N Texas