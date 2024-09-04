HNTB America THINKS survey: Vast majority of Americans are supportive of finding new ways to fund transportation

National survey highlights willingness to identify sustainable and equitable funding for road maintenance and improvements. Key findings include: •81% of Americans are open to new ways of funding road maintenance and improvements. •62% of Americans believe people should pay different amounts to support road maintenance, based on how much they drive or the type of vehicle they drive. •Half of Americans surveyed say there is not enough investment being made to fund road maintenance and improvements.
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As advancements in the fuel efficiency of vehicles lead to a diminishing return on investment of federal and state fuel taxes, 81% of Americans are willing to explore new ways of funding how the nation's roadways are maintained and improved, according to a new HNTB Corporation America THINKS national public opinion survey. The survey, "Funding America's Roads-2024" also found that half of respondents said there is not enough being invested in the nation's roadways.
"We stand at a unique crossroads in the history of transportation in the United States due to higher-efficiency vehicles and broader adoption of vehicles that utilize alternative forms of energy," said John Barton, PE, HNTB chair of professional services and senior vice president. "The needs related to maintaining and improving systems to ensure safe and efficient travel have never been more evident. It is imperative that the transportation industry collaborate with local and national leaders to find the right path forward regarding options that create funding models that are dependable and sustainable for the long-term."
More than 60% of those polled indicated that the fairest way to fund road maintenance and improvements should be based on the number of miles or the type of vehicle driven. Of that group, more respondents (51%) preferred a funding model based on the number of miles driven, versus funding based on vehicle type (45%).
"As more states explore pilot programs around user fees to fund transportation, we consistently hear from local communities that this approach is seen as more equitable. The findings of this survey confirm that," said Mike Warren, HNTB national practice consultant for road usage charging and emerging mobility. "While no one model will solve funding issues for the long-term on its own, it is vital that we listen to the public and use that perspective to guide decision-making on how we can best implement funding streams that ensure modern and efficient transportation systems."
