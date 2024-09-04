HNTB America THINKS survey: Vast majority of Americans are supportive of finding new ways to fund transportation

It is imperative that the transportation industry collaborate with local and national leaders to find the right path forward regarding options that create funding models that are dependable and sustainable for the long-term. Post this

More than 60% of those polled indicated that the fairest way to fund road maintenance and improvements should be based on the number of miles or the type of vehicle driven. Of that group, more respondents (51%) preferred a funding model based on the number of miles driven, versus funding based on vehicle type (45%).

"As more states explore pilot programs around user fees to fund transportation, we consistently hear from local communities that this approach is seen as more equitable. The findings of this survey confirm that," said Mike Warren, HNTB national practice consultant for road usage charging and emerging mobility. "While no one model will solve funding issues for the long-term on its own, it is vital that we listen to the public and use that perspective to guide decision-making on how we can best implement funding streams that ensure modern and efficient transportation systems."

About America THINKS Surveys

HNTB's America THINKS survey, Funding Americas Roads - 2024, polled a random nationwide sample of 1,000 Americans, ages 18 and older, between July 25 and July 27, 2024. It was conducted by Material. Quotas were set to ensure reliable representation of the entire U.S. population ages 18 and over. The margin of error is +/- 3.1%.

HNTB's America THINKS seeks to understand the priorities and opportunities that the American public sees on issues critical to transportation infrastructure and mobility through public opinion polling. The insights gained from the public help to guide and advance important conversations with transportation professionals, elected and appointed officials and stakeholders in local communities.

