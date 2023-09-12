HNTB Corporation names Mike Voinis as Capital Region office leader

"Mike's focus on technical excellence combined with a deep understanding of the challenges of delivering complex infrastructure projects will be of tremendous value to the firm and the clients we serve." said Bryan Jones, HNTB's Mid-Atlantic Division president. Tweet this

"I have had the personal privilege of working with Mike for the past six years," said Bryan Jones, HNTB's Mid-Atlantic Division president. "His focus on collaboration and technical excellence combined with a deep understanding of the challenges of delivering complex infrastructure projects from engineering to funding and political support will be of tremendous value to the firm and the clients we serve."

As office leader, Voinis will be responsible for managing HNTB's Capital Region operations, including overseeing project delivery, client relations, business development and employee development.

"I am greatly looking forward to working with and leading the incredibly talented team in the Capital Region as we work to continue providing best-in-class service and innovative infrastructure solutions to our clients," said Voinis.

Voinis received a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Texas A&M University and is a licensed professional engineer. He is a member of the American Council of Engineering Companies and the American Society of Civil Engineers.

