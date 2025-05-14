HNTB delivering construction management services for Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Bridge Rehabilitation

"The renewed bridge will significantly enhance connectivity in the nation's capital, while also improving multimodal mobility and ensuring greater safety for pedestrians and bicyclists," said Mike Voinis, PE, HNTB's Capital Region office leader and senior vice president. Post this

"We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with DDOT and contribute to the revitalization of this crucial infrastructure in the Capital Region," said Mike Voinis, PE, HNTB's Capital Region office leader and senior vice president. "The renewed bridge will significantly enhance connectivity in the nation's capital, while also improving multimodal mobility and ensuring greater safety for pedestrians and bicyclists."

The rehabilitation project will include essential repairs to both the substructure and superstructure, modernizing the bridge to ensure its longevity. Additionally, the project will involve installing a new deck, expanding the sidewalk, upgrading barriers and railings, and enhancing the navigation and roadway lighting systems to ensure optimal functionality and safety.

"Understanding the critical importance of minimizing construction impact, we are committed to working alongside DDOT to ensure minimal disruption to all traffic modes, maintain the bridge's functionality throughout each phase and actively engage the community every step of the way," said Jon Whitney, PE, HNTB's construction manager and vice president. "We look forward to delivering this complex project for DDOT, local residents and visitors."

HNTB has successfully delivered some of DDOT's largest and most challenging projects, such as the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, South Capitol Street Corridor, Rock Creek Park Trail and Pedestrian Bridge, 11th Street Bridge replacement and Massachusetts Avenue rehabilitation.

