HNTB expands in the Carolinas with new Charleston region office

"HNTB is committed to being a vital contributor to the region's growth and prosperity, while igniting discussions on how we can further enhance our community through meaningful projects and collaborations," said Spencer Franklin, PE, HNTB's Carolina's office leader and senior vice president. Post this

"HNTB is committed to being a vital contributor to the region's growth and prosperity, while igniting discussions on how we can further enhance our community through meaningful projects and collaborations," said Spencer Franklin, PE, HNTB's Carolina's office leader and senior vice president. "We look forward to working with our partners to shape the future of the local transportation landscape, while fostering stronger connections within the community."

South Carolina is experiencing a significant period of growth and transformation, with increasing demands for modernized transportation networks and improved infrastructure systems. With the new office, HNTB will continue to collaborate with local stakeholders, government agencies and community leaders to address the unique infrastructure challenges and opportunities in the area and across South Carolina.

"This is an exciting time to be an employee-owner at HNTB, as the firm is experiencing remarkable expansion in South Carolina and nationwide," said Shannon Meder, HNTB's South Carolina practice leader and vice president. "This growth creates significant opportunities and career advancement pathways for both new and seasoned professionals as we continue to deliver exceptional client service and innovative infrastructure solutions that positively impact communities."

HNTB is currently, or has been, involved with numerous high-profile projects in the region and state, including bridge inspections for South Carolina Department of Transportation District 6, planning and design for SCDOT Closed and Load Restricted Bridges Program, US 17A Improvements, the US 52 Bus Rapid Transit Feasibility Study, Highway 176 Improvements, US 52 Intersection Improvements, Clemson University's Women's Sports Expansion, University of South Carolina's Williams-Brice Stadium Renovation and Coastal Carolina University's Indoor Practice Facility.

The firm delivers engineering and architectural services for airports, bridges, roadways, highways, tolling, transit, rail, planning, program/construction management and more to clients throughout South Carolina and the U.S.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the HNTB career page for more information on job openings and the benefits of working for HNTB.

About HNTB

HNTB Corporation is an employee-owned infrastructure firm serving public and private owners and contractors. With 110 years of service, HNTB understands the life cycle of infrastructure and addresses clients' most complex technical, financial and operational challenges. Professionals deliver a full range of infrastructure-related services, including award-winning planning, design, and program and construction management. For more information, visit HNTB.com, or follow HNTB on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

Media Contact

Molly Hall, HNTB, (512) 691-2273, [email protected], www.hntb.com

SOURCE HNTB