HNTB expands office space in Austin to accommodate firm's growth

Commitment to local community and economic growth leads to increased presence in downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HNTB recently celebrated its new Austin office with an open house for employees, clients, partners and local officials. Among the attendees was Mayor Kirk Watson, who took the opportunity to commend HNTB on its impressive 110-year journey, underscoring the firm's invaluable contributions and lasting impact it has made on the local community. Travis County Commissioner Jeff Travillion applauded HNTB's partnership in driving regional growth and advancing generational infrastructure improvements.
Summer B. Lawton, HNTB's South Central Texas office leader and vice president, also revealed plans for the office's expansion, stating, "This is an exciting time to be part of HNTB. Our growth and expansion in Austin reflect our commitment to excellence and our dedication to the communities we serve, while providing an environment in which our professionals continue to thrive."
The firm has seen significant growth in the Austin region by increasing the number of professionals by more than 60% in the last three years. As a result, HNTB will now occupy the entire 24th floor at Indeed Tower, increasing the total lease to 34,400 square feet.
"Right now, we are in the midst of an extraordinary moment. We have the privilege to simultaneously engage in career-defining, transformational infrastructure projects, each spanning a different mode of transportation," said Lawton. "This presents significant opportunities and pathways for career advancement to both new and experienced professionals."
HNTB is currently involved with some of the most high-profile projects in the area including the Texas Department of Transportation's I-35 Capital Express, Austin Transit Partnership's Project Connect, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport's Expansion and Development program and transportation bond programs for Williamson, Hays and Travis counties.
