HNTB expands office space in Austin to accommodate firm's growth

The firm has seen significant growth in the Austin region by increasing the number of professionals by more than 60% in the last three years. As a result, HNTB will now occupy the entire 24th floor at Indeed Tower, increasing the total lease to 34,400 square feet.

"Right now, we are in the midst of an extraordinary moment. We have the privilege to simultaneously engage in career-defining, transformational infrastructure projects, each spanning a different mode of transportation," said Lawton. "This presents significant opportunities and pathways for career advancement to both new and experienced professionals."

HNTB is currently involved with some of the most high-profile projects in the area including the Texas Department of Transportation's I-35 Capital Express, Austin Transit Partnership's Project Connect, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport's Expansion and Development program and transportation bond programs for Williamson, Hays and Travis counties.

HNTB Corporation is an employee-owned infrastructure firm serving public and private owners and contractors. With 110 years of service, HNTB understands the life cycle of infrastructure and addresses clients' most complex technical, financial and operational challenges. Professionals deliver a full range of infrastructure-related services, including award-winning planning, design, and program and construction management. For more information, visit HNTB.com, or follow HNTB on LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram.

