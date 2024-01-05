HNTB names Stephen Knobbe president of Northwest Division

"The Northwest Division is a critical contributor to HNTB's ongoing success, and we are well positioned for continued growth," said Michelle Dippel, HNTB Western Region president. "Steve is a client-focused leader, so I am confident he will quickly add value to the region's clients and programs." Post this

As Northwest Division president, Knobbe is responsible for leading operations and strategic planning in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Utah, Wyoming and Colorado. He will lead more than 500 employees located in three offices and numerous field offices. He actively represents HNTB in civic- and industry-related associations, helps recruit top talent to the firm, and fosters relationships with clients and thought leaders.

Over 35 years, Knobbe has served as a transportation professional and client-focused leader in a number of leadership roles where he led over $10 billion of complex transportation programs in highways, tolls, transit and aviation. During his 16 years with HNTB, his client-focused approach assisted local clients to connect people and places by advancing successful infrastructure programs.

As office leader, Knobbe expanded HNTB's office presence to Fort Worth, Texas, and Little Rock, Arkansas, growing the North Texas and Arkansas offices to more than 170 employees. He has promoted diversity at all levels of the organization and was recognized in 2019 by the Greater Dallas/Fort Worth Chapter of the Women's Transportation Seminar with the Ray LaHood Man of the Year Award.

HNTB's involvement in some of the Northwest's most high-profile and complex infrastructure programs is reshaping the region. These signature infrastructure projects include Sound Transit's East Link and Lynnwood Link Extension projects in the central Puget Sound region; Concourse Expansion and the Hotel and Transit Center at Denver International Airport; Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement Program in Seattle; new terminal, concourses and parking facility at Salt Lake City International Airport and the West Davis Corridor highway design-build in Utah.

