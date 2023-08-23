HNTB survey: Increasing congestion has Americans willing to pay additional fees to maintain road quality and reduce commute time

"Americans place a high value on their time and recognize there is an ongoing need to fund as many different solutions as possible that create options within our transportation systems to enhance safety and reduce congestion." Tweet this

Fifty-one percent of Americans said there is more traffic congestion now than just a year ago, with more than 8 in 10 Americans (84%) saying they experience congestion on their daily commute.

As a result, half of those who commute to work on a daily basis said they would be willing to pay a toll to reduce their drive time. That number increased to 57% for those commuting in urban areas of the country.

HNTB's survey also explored interest in priced managed lanes as a potential congestion solution. Priced-managed lanes are express lanes that are part of a highway and allow drivers the choice to pay a toll to avoid congestion. The survey found 88% of Americans would likely use price managed lanes in some capacity, with 7 in 10 Americans saying these lanes can help manage or reduce highway congestion.

"Pricing is one of the most effective ways you can manage congestion because it offers customers an option to purchase time-savings for their commute and attaches a value for creating a more reliable trip," said Hoeflich. "This research not only tells us that Americans are increasingly open to using price managed lanes, but that they are also more aware of them than ever before."

According to the survey, the number of Americans who have heard of price managed lanes is 2.5 times higher than it was a decade ago.

