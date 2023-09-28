HNTB welcomes Steven Mudge as fleet and facilities technical director for transit & rail

His extensive background and national expertise in transit vehicles and facilities, combined with his passion for delivering innovative and high-quality solutions, aligns perfectly with our clients' focus on investing in sustainability and expanding mobility for the communities they serve. Tweet this

Mudge has joined HNTB following a 24-year career with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority where he held various roles directing and monitoring tsafe and efficient operation of the MBTA's rail and ferry services. While at the MBTA, Mudge managed an annual budget of more than $350 million and oversaw administration of detailed operating agreements between the MBTA and private contractors who ran the rail and ferry services. He supervised and coordinated the daily work of technical, managerial and clerical staff and led development of long-range maintenance, service and equipment plans to continually improve safety, reliability and service delivery. As a consultant, Mudge also provided support to MBTA senior managers, Massachusetts agencies and agencies outside the Commonwealth in railroad and water transportation-related matters.

After completing his service with the MBTA, Mudge held senior leadership roles at other engineering consulting firms, leading transit projects across the eastern United States. This work included leading the Virginia Railway Expressway facilities and vehicle long-range plan; overseeing the integration of light rail vehicles on the $818 million Ion light rail transit and bus rapid transit network for the Region of Waterloo Rapid Transit Division in Ontario, Canada; early action construction for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation South Coast Rail project; and the State of Connecticut's rolling stock and facilities planning for the opening of the New Haven Hartford Springfield passenger service line.

Mudge holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electronic engineering technology from Fitchburg State College. He is a member of the American Public Transportation Association where he serves on several working groups and committees, including the Wheel Rail Interface working group, the Rail Vehicle Wheelset Back-to-Back Measurement and Monitoring practices; Commuter, Intercity and High-Speed Rail Standards: Emergency Lighting System Design for Passenger Cars; and the Zero Emission Fleet committee. He is also a member of the National Transportation Safety Board.

