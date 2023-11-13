HNTB's Phil Brake named Design Build president to direct firmwide efforts

"Large, complex final design projects and technical excellence are foundations of HNTB. Many of these projects are increasingly being delivered through alternative delivery methods. Phil's extensive experience in this area will add tremendous value to our clients." Post this

"Large, complex final design projects and technical excellence are foundations of HNTB," said Rob Slimp, PE, HNTB chairman and CEO. "Many of these projects are increasingly being delivered through alternative delivery methods. Phil's extensive experience in this area will add tremendous value to our clients."

Brake has held many leadership roles since joining HNTB in 2002. Most recently, he was Northeast Division president for six years after previously serving as New England district leader and Massachusetts office leader. He brings more than three decades of industry experience and client service expertise.

Brake earned a bachelor's in civil engineering from the University of Massachusetts Lowell. He is a registered professional engineer.

With owner relationships spanning decades, HNTB understands infrastructure life cycles and has the perspective to solve technical challenges with clarity and imagination. The firm helps owners and contract partners address the most complex technical, financial and operational challenges on an array of projects through alternative delivery methods.

