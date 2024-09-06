HOA / Condo Association Management Group (AMG) Awards 2024 College Scholarships

Six students have been awarded $1000 scholarships from Association Management Group (AMG). Post this

The 2024-25 AMG College Scholarship Program winners are:

Caleb Dixon was awarded the Corey Flynt Scholarship. The scholarship commemorates the life of Flynt, who was the son of AMG President Dacy Cavicchia and brother to Charlotte Director of Operations Danielle Rudisill and Special Projects Coordinator Cassie Kutay.

Abbie Nichols received the Tommy Badgett Scholarship, named in memory of a long-term AMG employee and friend who passed away in January 2021.

Alexa Fields was honored with the Billie Butler Scholarship, which celebrates Butler's twenty-plus years of service to AMG clients in the Charlotte area.

Brooke Bolio was presented with the Ron Erickson Scholarship, to honor the life and accomplishments of the late world-class financial planning professional and role model.

Aniya Neufville won the Rea Tinsley Scholarship, in memory of this cherished member of the AMG family and Director of Operations in Greenville, SC, who passed away in 2022.

Kritika Sharma took the People's Choice Scholarship with more than 500 Likes.

About AMG: AMG is a professional community association management company dedicated to building effective community associations. AMG guides and assists executive boards to help protect the association's interests, enhance the lives of community members, and improve the property values in the community. With offices throughout the Carolinas in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Charlotte, and Raleigh, NC, and Greenville and Aiken, SC, AMG is a knowledgeable partner in enforcing community governing documents with a proven set of processes and techniques, and supporting communities with a broad range of services which can be tailored to individual community needs. Association Management Group, Inc. is a locally Accredited Business by the BBB and is a nationally Accredited Association Management Company (AAMC) by the Community Associations Institute. For more about AMG, visit www.amgworld.com

Media Contact

Joselin Paz, Association Management Group, 1 336-451-5768, [email protected], www.amgworld.com

